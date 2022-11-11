ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid

RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
RACINE, WI
Bristol Village Board meeting Nov. 14, 2022 – West of the I

Bristol Village Board meeting is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting starting at 7 pm at Village Hall. Discuss and consider for approval the request of Brenna Klemko 21335 60th Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Applicant) and Paul Lauren Properties LLC 17622 Burlington Rd #2, Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner) for a Zoning Text and Zoning Map Amendment from B -2 (Community Business District) to R-9 (Multiple Family Residential District) on tax parcel #37-4-121-083-0656. LOT 8 & N 1/2 LOT 9 BLK 1 VILLAGE OF BRISTOL EX N 3 FT OF E 3/4 LOT 8 Town 1 Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin.
BRISTOL, WI
Community Newsletter: Extension Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is home to numerous community-based organizations and government programs that improve the quality of life of its residents. In efforts to ensure that Racine County families can easily access the information that they need when they need it, Extension Racine County reminds families of the various sources of community resource information. Included are:
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Kenosha County committee works to re-prioritize 2023 capital projects after bonding authorization fails to pass

A generator for Brookside Care Center. Body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department. Transportation infrastructure improvements. A new heating and cooling system for the detention facility. These are among the dozens of projects that are a part of about $16.2 million in capital improvements that currently can’t be done next...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94

RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during a police chase in Racine County. Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Volunteer Center of Racine County

RACINE — Kelly Fragassi was recently appointed executive director of the Volunteer Center of Racine County. “I’m excited to have a new perspective and fresh ideas for the upcoming 2023 service year,” said Fragassi. The public is invited to visit the center and meet Fragassi or schedule...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced

MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.
RACINE, WI
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners

KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
KENOSHA, WI
Marilyn Meldahl

KENOSHA—Marilyn Meldahl was a lifelong resident of Kenosha and spent 30 years as a public servant dedicated to the safety of the county’s residents. She passed on the night of November 9, 2022, at the age of 76, after a long battle with multiple physical ailments. Born on...
KENOSHA, WI

