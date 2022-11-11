Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid
RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bristol Village Board meeting Nov. 14, 2022 – West of the I
Bristol Village Board meeting is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting starting at 7 pm at Village Hall. Discuss and consider for approval the request of Brenna Klemko 21335 60th Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Applicant) and Paul Lauren Properties LLC 17622 Burlington Rd #2, Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner) for a Zoning Text and Zoning Map Amendment from B -2 (Community Business District) to R-9 (Multiple Family Residential District) on tax parcel #37-4-121-083-0656. LOT 8 & N 1/2 LOT 9 BLK 1 VILLAGE OF BRISTOL EX N 3 FT OF E 3/4 LOT 8 Town 1 Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community Newsletter: Extension Racine County
RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is home to numerous community-based organizations and government programs that improve the quality of life of its residents. In efforts to ensure that Racine County families can easily access the information that they need when they need it, Extension Racine County reminds families of the various sources of community resource information. Included are:
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County committee works to re-prioritize 2023 capital projects after bonding authorization fails to pass
A generator for Brookside Care Center. Body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department. Transportation infrastructure improvements. A new heating and cooling system for the detention facility. These are among the dozens of projects that are a part of about $16.2 million in capital improvements that currently can’t be done next...
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
CBS 58
Barrett provides update on position as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been almost a year since Tom Barrett gave up his position as mayor of Milwaukee and became the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. On Monday, we heard from the former mayor, who gave us a little update on his new job. "Well, I can tell you...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94
RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during a police chase in Racine County. Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
Milwaukee voter turnout dips to lowest level in a midterm since 2010
Fewer city of Milwaukee voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election than in any midterm in more than a decade. New data shows 62.8 percent of the city’s registered voters participated.
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Volunteer Center of Racine County
RACINE — Kelly Fragassi was recently appointed executive director of the Volunteer Center of Racine County. “I’m excited to have a new perspective and fresh ideas for the upcoming 2023 service year,” said Fragassi. The public is invited to visit the center and meet Fragassi or schedule...
wiproud.com
Law enforcement in Wisconsin seeks man who allegedly victimizes women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them. According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced
MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.
A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed for the first time in 68 years, sold for $300,000 over the asking price — take a look inside
Also known as the Keland house, the Wisconsin property was built in 1954 for the family behind the manufacturing company SC Johnson.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Marilyn Meldahl
KENOSHA—Marilyn Meldahl was a lifelong resident of Kenosha and spent 30 years as a public servant dedicated to the safety of the county’s residents. She passed on the night of November 9, 2022, at the age of 76, after a long battle with multiple physical ailments. Born on...
Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.
