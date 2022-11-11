Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Siouxland Chamber Looking To Keep Tyson Workers In The Area
Sioux City, Iowa — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is looking to help keep displaced Tyson foods employees in the Sioux City area workforce and in the community. Tyson announced plans last month to close down their corporate facility in neighboring Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to transfer those jobs to their main headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Chamber president Chris McGowan says he and other local leaders have reached out to Tyson about their decision to close the facility.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
KELOLAND TV
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
kiwaradio.com
Middle School Science Fair Coming November 15th
Sheldon, Iowa — The Middle School gym will be full of education on November 15th, when 56 projects will be displayed for the Sheldon Middle School Science Fair. Jim Gude, the Middle School science teacher, told KIWA that his 8th grade students have been working on their science fair projects for six weeks. He says the students are completely in charge of their projects.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries. According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29...
stantonregister.com
Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover
A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
nwestiowa.com
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
American Education Week Begins November 14th
Northwest Iowa — Many schools in Northwest Iowa will be showing their teachers how much they appreciate them during American Education Week, which is this week. American Education Week is a time when schools, and, at times, students, can show the teachers how important they are to the community.
kiwaradio.com
Lyon County Deputies Make Pair Of Felony Arrests Saturday
Lyon County, Iowa — Lyon County Deputies made two felony arrests on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy responded to the call of an erratic driver. The call and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Permann on charges of: 2nd offense OWI, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Failure to Have a Valid Driver’s License. After being taken to the Lyon County Jail, Permann was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a prohibited item, leading to a Class D Felony charge of Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility. A passenger in Permann’s vehicle was reportedly cited and released on a charge of 1st offense Possession of Marijuana.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Friday, November 11, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 11:40 a.m., 54-year-old Virgil Frahm of Sheldon was driving a 2018 GMC pickup northbound on 4th Avenue, in Sheldon. Two parked vehicles were struck in the accident, a 2014 Chevy Equinox and a 2003 Buick Park Avenue.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is Welcoming 3 New Stores in November
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is welcoming a new member of its retail family and preparing for the arrival of two more. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened, while AS Revival and Great American Cookie will be opening their doors later in November. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened. They describe...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
Comments / 0