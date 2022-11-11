Week 10 DFS RBs: Travis Etienne Jr. Will Continue to Dominate

The Jaguars' playmaker has a juicy matchup in Week 10. Plus two other backs DFS players should consider drafting.

Over the second half of 2022, the success of fantasy teams should come from the changing of the guard at running back. I expect Travis Etienne Jr., Kenneth Walker III, Dameon Pierce, and Rhamondre Stevenson to finish in the top 10 in running back scoring. Tony Pollard should push higher, with Dallas expected to give him more touches going forward.

Week 10 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Here’s a look at some of the best mid-tier running back options in Week 10:

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings – $7,100/FanDuel – $8,000)

Over the past three weeks, Etienne played like an elite foundational running back, highlighted by his success in the run game each matchup (14/114/1, 24/156/1, and 28/109/2). On the downside, the Jaguars have yet to get him more involved in the passing game over this span (1/5, 3/6, and 2/17). Etienne had 57 touches over the previous two games, which is one of the better opportunities in the league for a running back. However, he did look banged up at the end of last week despite not being on the injury report in Week 10. Despite a slow start to the season, Etienne is on pace to gain 1,613 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 36 catches.

Kansas City ranks 28th in defending running backs (27.28 FPPG), with three teams (31.90, 34.30, and 38.20) scoring more than 30.00 fantasy points. The Chiefs tend to give up a lot of catches (63) and receiving yards (446) to running backs, but they only have seven touchdowns on the year. A chaser game should help Etienne hold value in the season-long contests if the Jaguars give him a bump in targets, but he can’t reach a playable result without reaching the endzone at least once. His explosiveness makes him a live daily option in Week 10, but an away game does point to a step back in chances.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings – $6,500/FanDuel – $7,000)

In the first run of the projections, I listed Ezekiel Elliott as not playing against the Packers. Dallas suggested midweek that Elliott has a chance to play, but I can’t see him making an impact. Either way, any daily investment in Pollard in Week 10 hinges on him having the starting job. Dallas will undoubtedly rotate on a second back as they did in Week 8. Pollard flashed his potential against the Bears (14/131/3 with one catch for 16 yards). Despite his great showing, he needed a late 54-yard score to reach an impact number in the daily market.

Green Bay sits 16th against running backs (22.58 FPPG), with only one team scoring more than 30.00 fantasy points. The Packers have allowed eight rushing scores, but one has come from a quarterback and three from wide receivers. Rushers gain 4.8 yards per carry, with five teams rushing for over 150 yards against the Packers' defense. I can’t expect Pollard to receive more than 20 touches based on his usage in 2022, so he may be overpriced unless Dallas gets him multiple touchdowns.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (DraftKings – $6,300/FanDuel – $7,700)

Pierce gave fantasy teams a boost over the past six weeks (18.00 FPPG), but his result in fantasy points has declined in his last four games (25.90, 20.30, 15.70, 14.10, and 13.90). Last week, he set a season high in rushing attempts (27) and rushing yards (139), but he didn’t have any catches. Pierce came out of last week's game with a shoulder issue that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

The Giants have struggled against the run (5.5 yards per rush), but they still rank fifth in the league vs. running backs (19.76 FPPG). New York minimizes the damage to backs in the passing game (18/189/2), helped by most of their opponents not ranking highly in receiving production. Pierce looks great with the ball in his hands, but he needs a rebound in catches and at least one score to be viable in Week 10.