PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley announced Monday that he has selected Dan Satterlee to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation. Satterlee previously served the DCI as Administrative Assistant Director and Field Operations Assistant Director. Satterlee is currently the Coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, the agency that compiles, analyzes and disseminates criminal intelligence to support terrorism prevention and the investigation of criminal activity.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO