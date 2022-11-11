Read full article on original website
Saterlee selected as Director of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley announced Monday that he has selected Dan Satterlee to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation. Satterlee previously served the DCI as Administrative Assistant Director and Field Operations Assistant Director. Satterlee is currently the Coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, the agency that compiles, analyzes and disseminates criminal intelligence to support terrorism prevention and the investigation of criminal activity.
No. 12 DWU women upset No. 3 Morningside 75-71
SIOUX CITY, IA — The DWU Tigers were led by 26 points from Matti Reiner as the No. 12 Tigers took down No. 3 Morningside on Saturday in the opening GPAC conference game of the season. The Tigers are 3-0 and 1-0 in GPAC play. DWU plays Jamestown at Newmann Arena on Wednesday.
