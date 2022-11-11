Read full article on original website
Grading Oregon's devastating home loss to Washington
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
Scouting Oregon's final opponent at home in Top 10 Utah
Dan Lanning discusses the Ducks upcoming opponent in No. 10 Utah and how the Ducks are gearing up for the game.
Keyon Menifield picks up the slack and then some as Washington goes to 3-0
With Noah Williams and Keion Brooks out again, it was up to the rest of the Washington Huskies, and Keyon Menifield delivered again. The true freshman from Flint, Mich. scored 26 points, leading UW to a 78-67 win over Utah Tech Monday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. Down 2 at...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Twitter reactions to No. 6 Oregon's costly loss to No. 25 Washington
Oregon is handed their second loss of the season at home to rival Washington on Saturday night. The Ducks and Huskies produced an all-time matchup in the two schools' history, with both teams racking up over 500 yards of offense and producing an electric third quarter where 35 points were scored.
Oregon’s glaring defensive weaknesses prove costly in loss to Washington, dash Ducks’ CFP hopes
The glaring weaknesses of Oregon’s defense, its inability to generate pass rush, susceptibility to deep throws and dreadful third-down pass defense dashed the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 yards, with touchdowns of 76 and 62 yards, the latter coming on third and...
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington
We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Arizona State Sun Devils
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 38-10 win over California and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Arizona State. Takeaways from the Cal recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be found...
WATCH: Bennett Williams takes blame for UW loss, stresses leadership to bounce back
Oregon starting safety and senior Bennett Williams takes the blame for Oregon's defense giving up big plays late against Washington, while also talking about the mindset the Ducks will need to have moving forward to win the Pac-12. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
Emerald Media
A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy
The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR
We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 369 votes out of 66,227 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.26 percent of the vote (33,298 total votes) to Richards’ 49.7 percent (32,929 votes).
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
