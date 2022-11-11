ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Grading Oregon's devastating home loss to Washington

Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington

We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy

The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR

We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
EUGENE, OR
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 369 votes out of 66,227 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.26 percent of the vote (33,298 total votes) to Richards’ 49.7 percent (32,929 votes).
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
