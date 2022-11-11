Read full article on original website
rewind1077.com
Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
rewind1077.com
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
rewind1077.com
RSV cases rising across Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A rise in RSV cases locally. The Tompkins County Health Department is urging caution to families with infants or older adults. Symptoms of RSV are similar to the common cold, flu, and COVID, and usually appear in stages. It’s the most common cause of bronchiolitis...
rewind1077.com
Cortland Common Council to set public hearing for 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget tops the agenda for tonight’s Cortland Common Council meeting. Mayor Scott Steve unveiled his proposed 30-million-dollar budget earlier this month. A public hearing will be set this evening for December 6th, so the public can share their thoughts on the proposal before a vote next month.
rewind1077.com
Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
localsyr.com
Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
newyorkupstate.com
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
rewind1077.com
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
wskg.org
Amid budget vote, Ithaca mayor, city attorney say city employees caused ‘obscene spectacle’ at Common Council meeting
Before approving Ithaca’s 2023 budget, Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis joined city attorney Ari Levine to condemn some of the comments made by city employees, alderpersons and community members during a Common Council meeting earlier this month. During the Council’s Nov. 2 meeting, city employees packed City Hall to express...
NewsChannel 36
New Outpatient Treatment Program Comes to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Monday at CASA Trinity's new integrated outpatient treatment program in Elmira. The program is operated by CASA-Trinity and is being supported with $250,000 in federal funding administered by the state's office of addiction services. CASA-Trinity serves individuals with substance abuse disorder treatment needs, recovery, and prevention needs.
rewind1077.com
Seven TCAT routes seeing service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT continues to operate this week with service reductions. Seven routes are affected by changes. They are listed below. TCAT has been announcing service reductions weekly since mid-October. 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca St. Station at 3:50...
NewsChannel 36
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) -- WENY News received a tip this morning that a new alleged Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in the Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of.
JC man gets 4 years on domestic violence charge
Today in Broome County Court, David Maiella, 32 of Johnson City, was sentenced to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree.
Part of PA State Route 29 closed due to fire
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Route 29 is currently closed due to a fire between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street in Montrose.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
Pennsylvania DEP asks that Lawrenceville be held in contempt, pay $2K fine
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Lawrenceville may face thousands of dollars more in fines after the Pa. State government asked that the Borough be held in contempt for failing to comply with an order surrounding its water plant. The PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a Petition for Contempt that was signed on November 8. […]
NewsChannel 36
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Weather: A colder turn as lake effect machine awakens
ITHACA, N.Y. — Everyone enjoys saving on their heating bills and heading outdoors with the unusually warm late fall we’ve been having, but all good things must come to an end. As a colder jet stream pattern takes hold across the country, temperatures will be chilly as lake effect rain and snow pose a near-constant threat through the week.
