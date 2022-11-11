ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ITHACA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO