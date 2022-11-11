With great vengeance, furious anger and babbling torrents of obscure cult movie trivia, Quentin Tarantino has been motormouth-ing his way around America’s TV chat show and live Q&A circuit for the past few weeks to promote his book Cinema Speculation. A catalogue of notes and thoughts on films that Tarantino saw in his most formative period, the book brims with his enthused cinephile character. But it’s the talks and interviews around it that have grabbed headlines, throwing up all manner of surprises, insights and controversies, from Kanye kiss-offs to superhero slam-downs. Here are the royale cuts.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO