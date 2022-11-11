Read full article on original website
NME
Here’s every film Quentin Tarantino references in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’
Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in his new book Cinema Speculation – from Deliverance to Daisy Miller. The director’s latest book, which is his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around the “key American films from the 1970s” that inspired him in his youth.
NME
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
NME
Quotin’ Tarantino: the most controversial soundbites from his book tour so far
With great vengeance, furious anger and babbling torrents of obscure cult movie trivia, Quentin Tarantino has been motormouth-ing his way around America’s TV chat show and live Q&A circuit for the past few weeks to promote his book Cinema Speculation. A catalogue of notes and thoughts on films that Tarantino saw in his most formative period, the book brims with his enthused cinephile character. But it’s the talks and interviews around it that have grabbed headlines, throwing up all manner of surprises, insights and controversies, from Kanye kiss-offs to superhero slam-downs. Here are the royale cuts.
NME
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
NME
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
Camerimage: How ‘Black Panther 2’ DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw Used Light to Convey Grief, Rebirth
Describing lighting as “a character in the movie,” DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw said her approach to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was about creating a “texture of grief throughout the film.” She spoke about her work on the Marvel sequel – which takes place following the death of King T’Challa and additionally provides a moving remembrance of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther – at a screening of the film at the EnergaCamerimage cinematography film festival in Torun, Poland.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Banshees of Inisherin' Cinematographer Aimed for "Beautiful Isolation" While Filming on Remote...
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
NME
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
NME
CIX announce UK, Europe and US dates for second world tour ‘Save Me, Kill Me’
K-pop boyband CIX have announced the cities and dates for their upcoming second world tour ‘Save Me, Kill Me’, which will head to the UK, Europe and the US. Earlier today (November 15), both C9 Entertainment group and concert tour operator MyMusicTaste took to social media to reveal the cities and dates on this leg of CIX’s tour.
NME
Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023
Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
NME
Maroon 5 announce London show as part of 2023 UK and European tour
Maroon 5 have announced a UK/European headline and festival tour for 2023 – tickets will be available from here. The group, who released their latest album ‘Jordi’ in 2021, are due to hit the road next summer. Kicking off in Lisbon on June 13, the stint also includes concerts in Madrid, Barcelona, Nijmegen, Berlin and Paris.
NME
Harry Styles announces ‘Love on Tour’ Asia dates with stops in Singapore, Manila and Bangkok
Harry Styles has announced the dates for the highly anticipated Asia leg of his ‘Love on Tour’, with concerts confirmed in Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and more. Styles will make six stops on the Asia leg of his tour, starting on March 11 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will then hold a concert at the Philippine Arena in Manila on March 14 before holding a showcase at the Singapore National Stadium on March 17.
NME
Watch Liam Gallagher perform ‘The River’ in new ‘Knebworth 22’ clip
Liam Gallagher has shared a new teaser of his imminent Knebworth 22 concert film – watch him perform ‘The River’ below. Knebworth 22, which immortalises the Oasis frontman’s two gigs at Knebworth Park this summer, is set to arrive in select UK cinemas for a limited time on November 17, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year. Tickets for the screenings can be purchased here.
NME
Blur tease what to expect from huge 2023 Wembley reunion gig
Blur have spoken about what to expect from their massive reunion gig at London’s Wembley stadium next summer. The Britpop icons yesterday (November 14) announced their only UK show of 2023, which takes place on Saturday, July 8, marking the band’s first headline show since 2015 and first ever at the iconic venue.
NME
Morrissey says new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will no longer drop in February
Morrissey has revealed that his forthcoming 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023. The singer shared a message to his official website Morrissey Central yesterday (November 14), with the header ‘BONFIRE UNLIT’. The two-sentence statement reads as follows, in its entirety: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ final season made “Netflix executives cry” during pitch meeting
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased the show’s fifth and final season. The duo discussed their progress on the final season during a panel at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 13), where they joined by producer Shawn Levy and cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco and a virtual Millie Bobby Brown.
NME
Morrissey cancels Los Angeles gig midway through: “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time”
Morrissey cancelled his Los Angeles gig after just half an hour this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances” – see footage of his departure below. The singer was playing the Greek Theatre on Saturday night (November 12) as part of a US headline tour when he departed the stage after nine songs.
NME
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts
Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
NME
‘Stranger Things’’ Matthew Modine had a “desire to protect” Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine has admitted he had a “desire to protect” co-star Millie Bobby Brown from the “rollercoaster” of fame. Modine, who played the complex but villainous Dr Martin Brenner AKA Papa in Stranger Things, first started working with Brown when she was just 11.
NME
Quavo pays tribute to cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff: “You are our angel”
Quavo has penned a lengthy tribute to his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff following his death this month. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. After Takeoff’s funeral...
