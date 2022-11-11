President Biden on Tuesday met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit (G20) in Bali, Indonesia. Biden in the meeting made clear that the U.S. stands with Turkey, which is a NATO ally, following a bombing in Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead. Turkey’s interior minister had accused the U.S. of being complicit in the bombing, rejecting a condolence statement from the U.S. Embassy in Turkey.

