EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
Total to launch sea exploration after Lebanon-Israel deal
BEIRUT (AP) — French oil giant Total said Tuesday it would soon launch exploration activities in search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast, following last month’s Lebanon-Israel deal on their maritime border. According to a statement, TotalEnergies and its partner, Italy’s ENI, signed with...
Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan
President Biden on Tuesday met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit (G20) in Bali, Indonesia. Biden in the meeting made clear that the U.S. stands with Turkey, which is a NATO ally, following a bombing in Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead. Turkey’s interior minister had accused the U.S. of being complicit in the bombing, rejecting a condolence statement from the U.S. Embassy in Turkey.
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
Israeli liberals fear new government will undo gains
Israel's outgoing coalition has been the most diverse in the country's history, bringing a slew of progressive policies on the environment, LGBTQ issues and funding for the country's Arab minority
US, Cuban officials to discuss migration policy
Biden administration and Cuban officials plan to discuss migration policy in a meeting in Havana on Tuesday, the State Department confirmed, amid a major increase in the number of migrants leaving the island for the United States. The State Department told The Associated Press that the meeting is routine, part...
Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Posts Stable Revenue Figure of $3.1 Billion During First Nine Months of 2022 Despite Challenging Market
German TV powerhouse ProSiebenSat.1 generated a revenue of €3 billion ($3.1 billion) during the first nine months of 2022. Despite a challenging market environment which has been impacted by the inflation and the war in Russia, the company’s revenue dropped by only 4% on the previous year. During...
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
Pakistani PM unwell, tests positive for COVID for 3rd time
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister tested positive for the coronavirus and was feeling unwell on Tuesday, a day after returning from London, the country’s information minister said. It was the third time that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had tested positive for the virus; the first two times...
Global luxury sales set to hit record this year, study says
MILAN (AP) — Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends, according to a study released Tuesday. Global sales of personal luxury goods including leather accessories, apparel, footwear, jewelry and...
Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban
TOKYO (AP) — Japan will lift a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic, transport officials said Tuesday. The Transport Ministry said cruise ship operators and port...
Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike
CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says they received a letter from him on Tuesday saying he has ended his hunger strike. The family said in a statement that Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.
