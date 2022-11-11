Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida WR announces entry into NCAA transfer portal as graduate
Trent Whittemore’s time on the Florida football team has come to an end. The veteran wide receiver announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Whittemore thanked the last 3 UF coaches – Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and Billy Napier – for his...
California's No. 1 2025 prospect Jadyn Hudson talks fall visits, offseason plans
Pittsburg (Calif.) 2025 athlete Jadyn Hudson has kept himself busy this fall. He's been to games at Oklahoma and Georgia and has several more visits he'd like to take in the next two weeks as the regular season wraps. Then there is a busy slate of visits for the offseason.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains why the South Carolina win shows Gators are headed in right direction
Billy Napier saw something new from the Florida Gators on Saturday in the win over South Carolina, and he shared it with Peter Burns and Chris Doering on the SEC Network. “Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I’ve really felt like, OK hey, this is the type of team we want to have,” Napier said. “Felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought by far the best week of practice that we’ve had. The energy, just see a lot more people enjoying what they do and doing it with intensity and urgency and detail. I think that unique culture that we’ve had in the past is coming to life here. But yeah, when your team’s playing well, that’s when it’s a lot of fun.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Florida demolishes South Carolina behind dominant rushing effort
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Florida got another huge effort out of its offense, and the Gators kept a lackluster South Carolina offense in check to reach bowl eligibility, and win 38-6 on Saturday. It was mainly the Gators’ rushing attack early on ass they piled up 281 rushing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida hammered South Carolina
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night. The Gators were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, including not allowing an offensive touchdown by the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina’s lone score came on a fake punt, touchdown pass. Napier’s offense was led...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trevor Etienne torches South Carolina defense for 85-yard rushing TD
Trevor Etienne has been a fabulous freshman for the Florida Gators. Entering Saturday, the running back had rushed for 467 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first season, and during Saturday’s first quarter against South Carolina, Etienne added to those numbers. On 2nd and 10 from the 15-yard line,...
WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah
Stanford's head football coach was not pleased after the loss
Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night
Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change. According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening. Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program. "Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reacts to lopsided loss at Florida: 'You couldn't start the second half worse than we did'
Shane Beamer lamented the Gamecocks’ loss at Florida, and said “nobody was good enough” following the 38-6 loss to the Gators. In a game that was difficult in a lot of areas, Beamer isolated on a sequence in the second half when the Gamecocks had 3 straight turnovers, and added, “You couldn’t start the second half worse than we did.”
Richmond, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St Bernard's Academy football team will have a game with De Anza High School on November 12, 2022, 19:00:00.
Disney, ESPN host 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere party in Oakland
Those in attendance were treated to a red carpet welcome, a photoshoot and the best Wakanda-inspired outfits around.
musicinsf.com
Anita Baker Coming to Oakland, First Time Since 1995
Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point wordsmith Yung Lott drops a new album on 12/12
Hunters Point has always been a cauldron for Bay Area talent, but it has been rare until rather recently that the neighborhood’s artists have begun to get their just due of recognition on the Northern California music scene. Yung Lott is a veteran Hunters Point wordsmith that I had heard about prior to me meeting him.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Winning SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The sole jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Sacramento.The winning numbers were 2, 5, 17, 40 and 46, with mega number 1.A ticket sold at Chevron, 2500 Fulton Ave., matched all five numbers, as well as the mega number, according to the California Lottery.
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
Officer's alleged racist texts may upend hiring of Berkeley's new top cop
The confirmation of Berkeley's new police chief may be upended because of alleged misconduct that one former officer says occurred during her time as the interim chief.
