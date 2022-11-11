ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Patricio County, TX

mysoutex.com

Mandujano beloved by many in area

Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week. Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not. 3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County woman pleads guilty in death of longtime husband

Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Rose Marie Garcia, 59, has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Authorities said Garcia reported her husband missing on June 18, 2019. A few days later investigators found the body of Mario Garcia in the 1000 block of Beck Rd. West. The couple...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Overnight Arrest in Robstown

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - In the early morning hours of November 11, 2022, Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Michael Gomez who was believed to be in a residence located in the 800 block of Garcia Street in Robstown. Once discovered, Gomez ignored...
ROBSTOWN, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

CCPD: Officer shoots man at nightclub on Staples Street

An officer-involved shooting at a nightclub on the 5800 block of S. Staples Street this morning is under investigation. It all started as the nightclub let out shortly after 2 a.m. when a Corpus Christi police officer went over dispatch radio calling for backup. It was unclear due to the background loudness of the reason for more officer units were called by the officer.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
