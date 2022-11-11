Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week. Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.

