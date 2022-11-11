Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha to retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now on the hunt for a new fire chief. Current Chief Robert Rocha confirmed to 3NEWS Monday that he plans to retire. Rocha has led the city's fire department for the last 11 years. "Average fire chief lasts from 3-7 years. I'm...
mysoutex.com
Mandujano beloved by many in area
Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week. Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.
Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
Arrest affidavit says Roxanne Palacios smelled strongly of alcohol after deadly Harbor Bridge crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has obtained the arrest affidavit for Roxanne Palacios, the woman charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after causing a crash while driving the wrong-way on the Harbor Bridge, which gives a few new details into the crash. The crash happened on Nov. 2...
CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not. 3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.
Uniform grants police officers the same authority whether working on-duty or off-duty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers are asking how a man managed to get shot by off-duty CCPD officers in a local bar Sunday night. "I think the confusion is that when they hear 'bar,' not many people realize officers do work off-duty in bars," said CCPD Public Information Lt. Michael Pena.
The Coastal Bend Blood Center is 'Hunting for Donors' at blood drive Nov. 19
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people don't know that along with cheer and chilly weather, the holidays often bring big trouble to blood centers: it's the time of year where blood donations are at their lowest. The Coastal Bend Blood Center's Ashley Ramirez joined us live to tell us...
Eat Mor Chikin, Flour Bluff! Chick-fil-A sets opening day for this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait is almost over! Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is set to open on Nov. 17 at 6:30 a.m. The new location is at S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is equipped with the newest features for a great experience. Instead...
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
Rescue Tales: Sidekick wants to be your forever companion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking to expand your family, the Gulf Coast Humane Society has just the pet for you. On this week's Rescue Tales, we met Sidekick-- a smart, 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was dumped at the shelter in October. "This is the breed of...
Port of Corpus Christi receives new $4 million high speed fire, rescue boat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi is welcoming a new state of the art vessel to their fleet, one that aims to help cut down the time it takes to get to an emergency on the water. 3NEWS was there as the long awaited fire boat...
Wings Over South Texas air show producer analyzes Dallas mid-air collision
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite accidents such as the mid-air collision that took place in Dallas on Saturday, there is no reason for crowds to fear accidents during air shows, said the man responsible for producing the Wings Over South Texas Air Show for the past several years. David...
Victoria County woman pleads guilty in death of longtime husband
Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Rose Marie Garcia, 59, has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Authorities said Garcia reported her husband missing on June 18, 2019. A few days later investigators found the body of Mario Garcia in the 1000 block of Beck Rd. West. The couple...
As Bond 2022 passes, city of Corpus Christi still working on Bond 2012 project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters approved the city's latest $125 million bond on Tuesday, which will pay for 32 projects. The projects include everything from streets, public safety and library improvements. However, there's still a project from 10 years ago that remains unfinished. 10 years ago, residents approved Bond...
West Nile Virus detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Nile Virus was detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland on Monday. The city of Portland stated in a Facebook post that the mosquito was found in the 800 block of Houston Street. It was trapped and sent for testing Nov. 8, and the...
Special honors ceremony for veterans was held at Sherill Park Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and the Mayor's Committee for Veteran Affairs recognized veterans and active duty military through a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony took place at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park earlier Friday. And while it honored those who served, it also recognized the...
Veterans Day ceremonies, commemorations were held around the area Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several groups around the Coastal Bend honored our nation's heroes and active-duty military this Veterans Day during several ceremonies planned. In Corpus Christi, a ceremony presented by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs took place at Sherrill Veteran's Memorial starting at 10 a.m.
Arrest made in deadly wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge
The at-fault driver, identified as 35-year-old Roxanne Palacios, was released from the hospital and transported to the City jail for processing around 4:15 pm on Sunday, November 13.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Overnight Arrest in Robstown
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - In the early morning hours of November 11, 2022, Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Michael Gomez who was believed to be in a residence located in the 800 block of Garcia Street in Robstown. Once discovered, Gomez ignored...
corpuschristicronica.com
CCPD: Officer shoots man at nightclub on Staples Street
An officer-involved shooting at a nightclub on the 5800 block of S. Staples Street this morning is under investigation. It all started as the nightclub let out shortly after 2 a.m. when a Corpus Christi police officer went over dispatch radio calling for backup. It was unclear due to the background loudness of the reason for more officer units were called by the officer.
