Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
Related
orangeobserver.com
Dairy Queen opening Nov. 22
Good things come to those who wait — including the opening of the DQ Grill & Chill Dairy Queen restaurant in Winter Garden. The city of Winter Garden has issued the store’s certificate of occupancy, and the DQ doors will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 14180 W. Colonial Drive.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
orangeobserver.com
Balmoral estate tops Windermere sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Balmoral topped all Windermere residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 9042 Balmoral Mews Square, Windermere, sold Oct. 25, for $1,625,000. Built in 1996, it has six bedrooms, six baths and 6,749 square feet of living area. Days on market: 17. GOTHA. WINDERMERE...
firefighternation.com
Orlando (FL) Firefighter Retires After 29 Years – Then Decides to Come Back for More
Orlando Firefighter Dante Farina retired after 29 years of service in 2019. Then he began talking with friends who asked him if he missed the fire service. Every day, was his answer. So he started on the road back out of retirement, Fox 35 reports. After the Orlando department looked...
click orlando
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
5 of the best local restaurants in Orlando that aren't a tourist trap
Insider's reporter suggests that visitors who like good food and a heavy pour visit Johnny's Fillin' Station near Orlando's Wadeview Park neighborhood
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!
To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive remains closed
Today, the St. Johns River Water Management District re-opened several of their lands and all the navigational locks. Hike-in campsites remain closed due to flooding. Open for duck hunt scouting later today. The south side of the prairie is still closed due to high water levels. River Lakes Conservation Area.
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
villages-news.com
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
WESH
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
mycbs4.com
Fire damages home and two cars in Ocala
Ocala — A fire damaged a home and burned two cars Thursday night, Ocala Fire Rescue reported. The fire started around 8:00 PM on SE 15th Avenue. When crews arrived they found a home with heavy flames and two cars, in a carport, on fire. The residents came outside...
fox35orlando.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Comments / 0