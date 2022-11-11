Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
WESH
Seminole County lakes slowly receding after Nicole brought more flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
click orlando
Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
click orlando
Florida Foodie: Ice Ice Dreyton food truck is a lesson in responsibility for its owner
Dreyton McDonald runs his own business, but he’s not quite his own boss just yet. The 12-year-old runs the food truck Ice Ice Dreyton, which he uses to sell snow cones around Ocala. “My dad just, he asked me one day, would I like to do a mini-donut business...
click orlando
Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
click orlando
Woman loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole
DELAND, Fla. – 24-year-old Julie Tindel’s life was changed forever following what her family called a freak accident. Tindel was in the ICU at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital after she was pinned down by a truck and tree as Nicole blew through. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after...
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
click orlando
Why was Cocoa Beach spared the worst of Nicole? Possibly an old lawsuit
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Anybody with a sharp eye walking along Cocoa Beach Thursday afternoon would have noticed a few signs that a hurricane had just passed through the area. Wet sand on the dune crossovers, some small gullies slicing between grassy spots on the dunes and high-tide mark farther up the beach than normal were all hints of Hurricane Nicole’s visit.
click orlando
2 electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman who were electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, according to a GoFundMe account. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two encountered a downed power line in Conway during the storm on Thursday. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
click orlando
Bring it on: Cooler weather on the way to Central Florida. Here’s when it arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes along a new front that arrives Wednesday in Central Florida. After a foggy start Tuesday morning across the region, we will see a good mix of sun and clouds later in the day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high temperatures...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
click orlando
67-year-old found dead in Theresa Lake in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. – A 67-year-old Deltona man was found dead in a lake hours after he had taken a ride on his pontoon boat, sheriff’s officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Barker’s body was found floating early Sunday in Theresa Lake. [TRENDING: Florida...
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
click orlando
Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
fox35orlando.com
2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say
A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same...
click orlando
How to navigate traffic after the launch of Artemis I rocket Wednesday in Brevard County
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County and the city of Titusville is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center Wednesday because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a...
click orlando
ICON Park announces new gaming attraction at The Wheel
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials at ICON Park announced that a new family gaming attraction is coming to The Wheel at ICON Park. “The Great Florida Road Trip, A Classic Vacation and Photo Travelogue with the Flamingo Family” is planned for a January 2023 launch and “will take visitors on a nostalgic holiday through midcentury Florida – before the era of sprawling theme parks and resorts,” according to a press release from the attraction.
click orlando
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
click orlando
Where to watch the Artemis rocket launch after Hurricane Nicole closed Jetty Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the most popular sites to watch a launch on the Space Coast will not be open for the Artemis I rocket launch on Wednesday because of Hurricane Nicole. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls for answers after 18-year-old daughter found fatally shot in Sanford | Become a News 6 Insider]
