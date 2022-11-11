ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

WESH

Seminole County lakes slowly receding after Nicole brought more flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Why was Cocoa Beach spared the worst of Nicole? Possibly an old lawsuit

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Anybody with a sharp eye walking along Cocoa Beach Thursday afternoon would have noticed a few signs that a hurricane had just passed through the area. Wet sand on the dune crossovers, some small gullies slicing between grassy spots on the dunes and high-tide mark farther up the beach than normal were all hints of Hurricane Nicole’s visit.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

67-year-old found dead in Theresa Lake in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A 67-year-old Deltona man was found dead in a lake hours after he had taken a ride on his pontoon boat, sheriff’s officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Barker’s body was found floating early Sunday in Theresa Lake. [TRENDING: Florida...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

ICON Park announces new gaming attraction at The Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials at ICON Park announced that a new family gaming attraction is coming to The Wheel at ICON Park. “The Great Florida Road Trip, A Classic Vacation and Photo Travelogue with the Flamingo Family” is planned for a January 2023 launch and “will take visitors on a nostalgic holiday through midcentury Florida – before the era of sprawling theme parks and resorts,” according to a press release from the attraction.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Where to watch the Artemis rocket launch after Hurricane Nicole closed Jetty Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the most popular sites to watch a launch on the Space Coast will not be open for the Artemis I rocket launch on Wednesday because of Hurricane Nicole. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls for answers after 18-year-old daughter found fatally shot in Sanford | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL

