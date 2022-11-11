ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Talker: Dolly Parton decorates to the nines for Christmas

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. Christmas will be here before you know it, and Dolly Parton is already in her element. As the 76-year-old begins to prep for a busy season, she recently caught up with Better Homes & Gardens to chat about her favorite holiday traditions and childhood memories.

The musician's love for Christmas runs deep, and she makes sure that her home is decorated to the nines to reflect that, with a Christmas tree in every room, including a real one for her main tree.

The reason behind the real tree you ask? Dolly says she always wants one because her dad would take the family to chop a tree down.

She says "He'd look at all the trees and make us pick out the perfect one... And we'd all want to hold the axe, but he wouldn't let us because we'd have probably chopped each other to pieces."

Like clockwork every year, Dolly says she begins decorating for Christmas on the day after Thanksgiving.

So now this leaves us with the question...Live tree or fake tree? Hear the TMJ4 News Today's thoughts above.

