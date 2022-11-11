Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
Wave 3
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
itrwrestling.com
“He Is Not A Monster” – Wrestling Veteran Reveals What Vince McMahon Was Really Like
Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman and CEO on July 22nd 2022 ending a four-decade long reign at the head of the company he purchased from his father. His departure came against a backdrop of allegations of sexual misconduct which had triggered an internal investigation. With McMahon relinquishing control he was replaced on the wrestling side of the company by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was made Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool”...
PWMania
Producers from 11/11/22 WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Note on Sarah Logan
The WWE Producers for the November 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was a dark match produced by Jason Jordan. * The WWE Tag Team title match featuring The Usos vs. The New...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 Taping Results
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, following the conclusion of the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Comments on The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained their titles over The New Day on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. With the victory, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days, breaking The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (11/7/22) – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 5,731 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/9/22) – Agganis Arena in Boston, MA – 3,609 sold. WWE SmackDown (11/11/22) – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN – 8,661 sold.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
PWMania
Wrestling Revolver “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling Revolver held its “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” event at the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio on November 12th. The show aired live on FITE +. The featured match of the event was Trey Miguel defending his Revolver Remix Title against Alex Shelley in a 30 minute Ironman Match.
PWMania
West Coast Pro & PWR “King Of The Indies” Lineup for 11/19
On November 19th, West Coast Pro and PWR present their “King of The Indies” event in San Francisco at the United Irish Cultural Center. This event will feature the King of The Indies tournament as well as top stars from Pro Wrestling NOAH and DragonGate including Katsuhiko Nakajima, SB Kento, and Naomichi Marufuji.
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
PWMania
Women’s Movement Inspires Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame
Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Inaugural Induction. The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) https://womenswrestlinghalloffame.com/ was founded in 2021 by Pro Wrestling TagTeam “The Pitbull’s (Mad Dogs of War)” which consists of ECW original Angel Orsini, award-winning filmmaker Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/ , ECW original Pitbull # 1 Gary Wolf , and NWA Hall of Famer Susan Tex Green. The purpose is to preserve historic integrity of women’s wrestling both professional and amateur. The hall of fame was inspired by the documentary on women’s wrestling “Circle of Champions” https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6065506/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 Directed by Annino and Orsini. Evan Ginzburg of the Academy Award nominated film “The Wrestler” is the associate producer of the documentary which will be finished fall of 2023. This is the official trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8n2ZTVru-s the film is a New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) www.nemhof.com production.
