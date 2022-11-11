Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
MCC students host event for refugee families and their children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at Monroe Community College on Monday came together to lend a hand to some new faces here in Rochester. Members of the chemistry club and other student organizations held an event to help refugee families and their children. Students had activities like board games and...
WHEC TV-10
RPO kicks off holiday challenge to benefit Annual Fund
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off a $250,000 Holiday Challenge on Monday to benefit its Annual Fund. All pledges or donations made through December 31, 2022, will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000, thanks to a generous donor who wants to remain anonymous. “The programs that...
westsidenewsny.com
Community gathered at Susan B. Anthony Museum & House for RIT Big Shot 35
An early sunset didn’t deter the large crowd gathered at the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House and the surrounding neighborhood for the RIT Big Shot on Sunday, November 6. The community came together to shine a light on voting rights and equal rights as part of the annual photography project hosted by Rochester Institute of Technology.
WHEC TV-10
Students get free books and storytelling time at RCSD School #19
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 100 students went to the “Snuggle Up And Read!” night at Rochester City School #19 on Thursday. Children at the Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School and their families were invited to an evening of storytelling, hot cocoa, and a selection of free books to create their own libraries at home. The event celebrated National Family Literacy Month, a national initiative that encourages families to spend time reading together.
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Kearney celebrates 60th anniversary
ROCHESTER, N.Y. After 60 years in action at Bishop Kearney, students and staff celebrated its diamond anniversary in style Saturday night with a King of Diamonds Gala. The 1960s Las Vegas-themed event helped to raise money for the school, which teaches grades 6-12. “BK’s a family,” said Bishop Kearney student...
Homechow meal delivery service launched in Rochester
Homechow officials said that the app became the top food delivery app in Ghana and then launched in the United States
Artist aims to capture Rochester’s LGBTQIA+ community through mosaic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to bring representation to the LGBTQ+ community here in Rochester, Carrie Gault was chosen to create a piece titled “Heartline.” Organizers created the idea in 2021 and launched a public art competition to find an artist to create a piece to showcase the history and lives of the […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s hosts its first Veterans Day Parade: Attendees hope it will be an annual event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time in history, Monroe County held a Veterans Day parade. Everyone we spoke to at this parade says this is a chapter in the history books for Rochester. That this parade is a symbol of honor, and salute to those who have served and sacrificed for America’s freedom.
Midterm election turnout in Monroe County declines again
A canvass report by the Monroe County Board of Elections released Friday showed that, although early voting numbers were strong, there was another turnout decline among registered voters. Early voting accounted for 55,000 or roughly 20 percent of the votes cast, double the number recorded last year. The 2020 presidential...
westsidenewsny.com
Oak Orchard Health joins campaignto“Keep Your Holidays Healthy”
“Oak Orchard Health’s focus is to keep its patients and the community healthy, particularly during the holidays,” said Karen Kinter, Interim CEO at Oak Orchard. “It’s also important to keep our patients out of the hospital and one way is to get their updated vaccines, including the flu shot.” That’s why she stood side by side with other business, government, and healthcare leaders, including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michal Mendoza to announce the new campaign “Keep Your Holidays Healthy.”
WHEC TV-10
Guitars for Heroes hosts fundraiser for local veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Veterans Day celebrations continued through the weekend. Guitars for Heroes hosted an all-day music festival Saturday. It’s an organization that uses music to support those who have served our country. Patrick Miller, the lead organizer of this event, who’s also a veteran, said he feels...
WHEC TV-10
Music lovers shop for vinyl and CDs at 10th annual record fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Needle Drop Records and Hi-fi Lounge hosted their annual record fair on Sunday. The flea market-esque event lets attendees peruse vinyl, CDs, and more from all genres and eras of music. Organizers say the event was quite the party, packed with music lovers from all over.
WHEC TV-10
JMB Kidz hosts 5K in Fairport to benefit children
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – JMB Kidz hosted a 5K Run/Walk at Center Park in Fairport on Saturday. JMB Kidz is a nonprofit organization dedicated to motivating, supporting and empowering the physical and mental health of children. All proceeds went to their mission of enabling access to experiences and programs that build confidence and strengthen the mind and body.
WHEC TV-10
Visitors of Memorial Art Gallery learn about Native American culture on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Representation matters. That was the message behind this year’s Native American Heritage Celebration Day at the Memorial Art Gallery on Sunday. Visitors to the celebration got to experience several different aspects of Native American cultures, including traditional dances, storytelling, and wampum belt and deer parts displays.
westsidenewsny.com
People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey
In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
westsidenewsny.com
The RMSC Council celebrates its 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale
The RMSC Council celebrates the return of its annual event with the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale. The RMSC Council is a volunteer service organization that supports all three locations of the RMSC (The Museum & Science Center, the Strasenburgh Planetarium, and the Cumming Nature Center) through annual fundraising events like this one. The sale, filled with works by more than 200 fine artists and craftspeople, will take place throughout four floors of the RMSC and Eisenhart Auditorium on Friday, November 18, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, November 19, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
13 WHAM
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
13 WHAM
Here we snow again!
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - This is the time of year that some WNY residents really look forward to. The snow is starting to fly and it won't be long until we see our first chance for an area-wide snow accumulation near Rochester. For other's, the change of guard from a Fall pattern to a more Winter-like weather pattern can be a little tough to take.
WHEC TV-10
Benefit concert raises funds towards resettlement of Ukrainian family
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Connie Fredericks-Malone performed for a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua. Connie Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards and she recently performed her one-woman show “Alone with My Music” at the Rochester Fringe Festival and received...
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
