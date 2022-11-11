The RMSC Council celebrates the return of its annual event with the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale. The RMSC Council is a volunteer service organization that supports all three locations of the RMSC (The Museum & Science Center, the Strasenburgh Planetarium, and the Cumming Nature Center) through annual fundraising events like this one. The sale, filled with works by more than 200 fine artists and craftspeople, will take place throughout four floors of the RMSC and Eisenhart Auditorium on Friday, November 18, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, November 19, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO