Saratoga Springs, NY

wamc.org

All the Days” at Curtain Call Theater: A comedy without laughs

“All the Days,” a would-be comedy playing at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham offers a valuable lesson to actors. That is, read the script before you accept a role in a play. This is said with only a little tongue in cheek. Actually, it’s the only explanation for so...
LATHAM, NY
104.5 The Team

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
macaronikid.com

Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
101.5 WPDH

TIMBER! Queensbury, NY Tree Cut Down and is Headed to Rockefeller Center

Can you feel it? The holiday season is almost here and one iconic part of the celebrations is traveling through the Hudson Valley to kick off the festivities. Last week, we told you all about the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It was announced that this year's tree would be coming from our upstate neighbors. An 82-foot-14-ton Norway Spruce was plucked from Queensbury, New York, and picked as this year's tree that will be decked out in holiday spirit.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Baseball Star Makes History with Hall-of-Fame Induction, and Here’s Why

Ian Anderson's mantle is already pretty full with awards and accolades. A native of Rexford, New York, and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Anderson took Major League Baseball by storm during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He won three of his first six starts and had a 1.95 ERA during the regular season. He's pitched to a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts, and won a World Series with Atlanta at 23 years of age.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
