94.1 Duke FM
Firearm deer opener in Michigan
LANSING, MI — For some across the state this is like a national holiday. Firearm deer hunting season opens today and will continue for the next two weeks in Michigan. State officials say hunting contributes over two-billion-dollars to the state’s economy each year. The deer harvest is expected...
94.1 Duke FM
Firearm deer season opens Tuesday
LANSING, MI — The firearm deer season begins for hunters in Michigan on Tuesday, and the traditional Nov. 15 opener will bring new rules for hunters to follow. Hunters will now be required to report any deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) online within 72 hours of the kill. The report must be filed prior to transferring possession of the deer to a processor or taxidermist. Hunters can fill out the form on the DNR website and through the DNR app on their smart phone, which is free from the Google Play or any app store.
