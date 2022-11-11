LANSING, MI — The firearm deer season begins for hunters in Michigan on Tuesday, and the traditional Nov. 15 opener will bring new rules for hunters to follow. Hunters will now be required to report any deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) online within 72 hours of the kill. The report must be filed prior to transferring possession of the deer to a processor or taxidermist. Hunters can fill out the form on the DNR website and through the DNR app on their smart phone, which is free from the Google Play or any app store.

