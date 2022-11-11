Read full article on original website
KSLA
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
KSLA
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department had a house in the city roped off with crime tape most of the morning Monday. The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street. Officials with BCPD say a homeless man called police and said he thought there were human remains inside the house. Police responded, but had to wait for some time for a search warrant before being able to enter the home.
KSLA
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
KSLA
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of a Joaquin woman that took place Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin has been arrested for the homicide of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. The Shelby County...
KSLA
Blood drive being held in memory of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A blood drive in memory of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. is being held Tuesday, Nov. 15. Caldwell died back in mid-June when he fell off a boat in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Fla. and failed to resurface. His body was later found by a kayaker.
KSLA
Man gets life in prison for ‘19 murder in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering another man back in 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, Nov. 14 that Larry Delanta Gardner Jr., 30, was sentenced to life in prison for killing another man in downtown Shreveport in April of 2019.
KSLA
SPD: Detectives are searching for runaway 15-year-old girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for Tayeleeyona Ivy White, a teen who left her home without permission and has not been seen since. On Nov. 9, SPD reported that they are searching for a runaway teenager. On Nov. 2, Tayleleeyona Ivy White, 15, was last seen at her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Place.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Parent arrested for striking teacher with car during pickup
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parent of a Keithville Elementary student was arrested after he hit a school employee with his car Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. They were called to Keithville Elementary for a...
KSLA
SFD responds to fully involved house fire on W. Jordan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning. It happened Nov. 14 at 4:08 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Jordan Street between Sycamore and Norma avenues. The first unit arrived on the scene within four minutes of dispatch...
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
KSLA
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bossier Parish. Louisiana State Police says it happened Wednesday, Nov. 9 just after 9:30 p.m. on Parish Camp Road just east of Fairview Point Road. The wreck claimed the life of Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove.
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
KLTV
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport residence
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
