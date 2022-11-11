Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Hundreds attend elaborate Veterans Day program in Iberville, Governor speaks
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Iberville Parish, those on the west side of the bridge honored military veterans on this Veterans Day. Governor John Bel Edwards a veteran himself was there. Right in the heart of Plaquemine, residents saluted our veterans with an elaborate program. Not only was it...
brproud.com
Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
theadvocate.com
After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed
A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge Bishop lifts COVID precautions, announces wine will be available during Communion
BATON ROUGE - The Bishop of the Baton Rouge Diocese announced Catholic churches in the area can return to regular Communion practices, lifting COVID precautions that restricted receiving from the chalice. Bishop Michael Duca said the restrictions will be lifted starting the First Sunday of Advent, Nov. 27, but each...
brproud.com
Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
brproud.com
New cat rescue center opens in Gonzales
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local pet rescue owner will open a new center after finding success in giving cats a forever home. Jonathan Henriques, the founder of Rescue Alliance has been rescuing cats since July 2019. Henriques told BRProud that Rescue Alliance has facilitated almost 500 adoptions for just 2022 and over 1,100 since 2019.
wbrz.com
Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter
BATON ROUGE - Members of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group dedicated to cleaning blighted areas in and around Baton Rouge, spent part of Saturday cleaning up trash and litter between two businesses on Siegen Lane. It's something they do every day for at least two hours. East Baton Rouge...
NOLA.com
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
wbrz.com
Barber shop gives children a love for literacy
BATON ROUGE - O’Neil Curtis has had a passion for giving back since he was in high school. Now, every first Monday of the month, Curtis and his team of barbers at O’Neil’s Barber and Beauty Salon give free haircuts to children in exchange for them reading a book out loud.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
houmatimes.com
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship
Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
theadvocate.com
Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee
I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said […]
How low can it go? Mississippi River water extremely low in Baton Rouge at U.S.S. Kidd site
The Mississippi River is seeing water levels at record lows, so WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the U.S.S. Kidd site in Baton Rouge to see how low the water levels are.
wbrz.com
An unsolved Thanksgiving murder driving one family to help others
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, Jonathan Thomas stood at the apartment complex off Gayosa Street where his brother was murdered last Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of joy, and happiness, and family, but you know, Thanksgiving for us will never be the same," Thomas said. Justin Henry's...
LSU Reveille
Looking for a Saturday outing? Find handmade goods, support local causes at The Market at the Oasis
The Oasis Market on Coursey Boulevard provides a place for small businesses and vendors to sell specialty products. Christy Peers, one of three managers, said the Oasis Market sells a vision. It provides a marketing alternative for small scale businesses and craftspeople. “The Market believes in enhancing the quality of...
postsouth.com
Mixture of new and familiar faces emerge in Iberville Parish School Board races
The Iberville Parish School Board will have a new member-at-large, while the current board president earned another four years after a landslide victory. Polly Distefano Higdon, the District E School Board member, won the seat held by Darlene Ourso, a veteran educator/coach who chose not to run. Higdon had opposition...
visitbatonrouge.com
Celebrate Happy Hour in Baton Rouge
Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm – $5 cocktails, wine, and beer. Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm $4 Bon Temps Hour – petite classic vodka freeze, draft beer, house wines by the glass, well cocktails and select appetizers. Monday - Friday, 4pm - 7pm – Various $5...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Public Schools looking for substitute bus drivers
TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
Comments / 0