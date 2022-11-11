ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

brproud.com

Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

New cat rescue center opens in Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local pet rescue owner will open a new center after finding success in giving cats a forever home. Jonathan Henriques, the founder of Rescue Alliance has been rescuing cats since July 2019. Henriques told BRProud that Rescue Alliance has facilitated almost 500 adoptions for just 2022 and over 1,100 since 2019.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Barber shop gives children a love for literacy

BATON ROUGE - O’Neil Curtis has had a passion for giving back since he was in high school. Now, every first Monday of the month, Curtis and his team of barbers at O’Neil’s Barber and Beauty Salon give free haircuts to children in exchange for them reading a book out loud.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee

I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Celebrate Happy Hour in Baton Rouge

Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm – $5 cocktails, wine, and beer. Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm $4 Bon Temps Hour – petite classic vodka freeze, draft beer, house wines by the glass, well cocktails and select appetizers. Monday - Friday, 4pm - 7pm – Various $5...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.

East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Public Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
GONZALES, LA

