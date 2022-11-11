Read full article on original website
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He's currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney zings Giants while getting praise for breakout game: ‘A big factor’
Welcome to the party, pal. Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney found the end zone for the first time in his brief NFL career on Sunday, helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17. Toney's six-yard touchdown reception
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they're a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. The Giants did all of that
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today vs. Saints? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 10 football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Steelers columnist slams N.J.’s Kenny Pickett: ‘Right now, I think he stinks’
Is Kenny Pickett good enough to be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers?. Pickett's passer rating in Sunday's 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints was just 79.7 as he threw for 199 yards, going 18 for 30 and getting sacked six times.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Eagles place Avonte Maddox on injured reserve | What it means for Josiah Scott, rest of secondary
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have relied on Avonte Maddox to play the nickel cornerback at a high level this season. However, after a hamstring injury Maddox suffered against the Houston Texans, the team made a move that signified that he would not be ready to play for a little while.
Eagles’ gashed on 3rd down, run defense leaky in 32-21 loss to Commanders, their 1st of season | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles entered Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders as heavy favorites. After all, they were 8-0, had 11 days off, and faced a Commanders team that they handled 24-8 in Week 3. However, as they found themselves walking off the field at halftime down
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
Eagles vs. Commanders player props: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts props lead MNF picks
Washington makes the short trip to Philadelphia to close out the Week 10 slate, and we have our favorite Commanders vs. Eagles player
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass
What Channel is Jacksonville Jaguars game today vs. Chiefs? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 10 AFC matchup on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Caesars promo code for MNF: $1,250 first-bet insurance for Eagles vs. Commanders
Week 10 wraps up at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles host the Commanders, and bettors can score a $1,250 risk-free bet with
MNF DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 plus $1,050 in bonuses for Commanders vs. Eagles
NFC East rivals renew acquaintances when the Commanders face the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and you can score up to $1,250 in
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on MNF, NBA, and more on November 14
It's a busy time on the sports calendar and a DraftKings promo code can lead to over $1,250 in bonuses including a bet
Will Eagles player who idolized Brian Dawkins play with the same ‘energy’ against Commanders?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott used to watch the Eagles on television when he was younger, watching quarterback Donovan McNabb lead the offense and safety Brian Dawkins man the middle of the field as a safety. Scott remembered McNabb on the cover of "Madden 2006," the well-known football
What Time, TV Channel is Detroit Lions game today vs. Chicago Bears? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, meet the Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, in an NFL Week 10 NFC North football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Fields' 61-yard scoring scramble was the longest run by a Bears quarterback
Emmy Award-winning N.J. native buys into Italian soccer team
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are now minority owner of Italian soccer club A.S.D. Campobasso 1919. The couple made an investment through the club's majority owner, North Sixth Group. North Sixth Group chairman Matt Rizzetta announced the investment on Instagram. "We bought @campobasso1919 because it
