Comments / 9

terry cross
2d ago

clean energy is the biggest scam since climate change

Reply
13
Related
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
The Atlantic

America Just Shrugged Off Biden’s Big Climate Law

Probably the best day for climate action in American political history was August 7, 2022, when the Senate overcame 30 years of sclerosis and passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s first comprehensive climate bill. After that day, the bill’s adoption into law was all but assured, and it sailed through the House and reached the president’s desk.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
msn.com

Biden takes aim at methane emissions with new rules on oil and gas industry

The Biden administration on Friday announced plans to significantly tighten regulations against methane emissions from domestic oil and gas drilling. The new measures were unveiled at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, and are part of the administration's broader commitments to the global community to tackle the climate crisis.
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
eenews.net

White House wants lame-duck permitting bill

Among the items on President Joe Biden’s lame-duck wish list: a permitting reform effort backed by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden hopes that Congress will advance Manchin’s effort to streamline permitting as part of a pending defense authorization package during the upcoming lame-duck session, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

