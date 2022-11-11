Read full article on original website
terry cross
2d ago
clean energy is the biggest scam since climate change
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Biden admin distributing $4.5 billion to help with home heating costs: Here’s how to apply for assistance
The Biden administration said Wednesday that roughly $4.5 billion has been allocated for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) this winter. The program helps low-income families pay their energy or utility bills. In some cases it helps cover the cost of weatherization or repairs. (WPRI/NEXSTAR) — Billions of...
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
America Just Shrugged Off Biden’s Big Climate Law
Probably the best day for climate action in American political history was August 7, 2022, when the Senate overcame 30 years of sclerosis and passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s first comprehensive climate bill. After that day, the bill’s adoption into law was all but assured, and it sailed through the House and reached the president’s desk.
It's going to be hard for Biden to meet this $11 billion climate change promise
President Biden has pledged to quadruple the annual U.S. contribution to international climate aid to $11 billion. He has a long, tough road to get there.
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Energy experts unload on Biden after latest gas price gaffe: 'An instinctive liar'
Energy experts criticized President Biden on Friday after he claimed a day earlier that gasoline prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan
President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
msn.com
Biden takes aim at methane emissions with new rules on oil and gas industry
The Biden administration on Friday announced plans to significantly tighten regulations against methane emissions from domestic oil and gas drilling. The new measures were unveiled at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, and are part of the administration's broader commitments to the global community to tackle the climate crisis.
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
eenews.net
White House wants lame-duck permitting bill
Among the items on President Joe Biden’s lame-duck wish list: a permitting reform effort backed by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden hopes that Congress will advance Manchin’s effort to streamline permitting as part of a pending defense authorization package during the upcoming lame-duck session, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.
