Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Related
WBTV
Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
Woman found dead inside house fire, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Crews were called to a house fire Monday night where they found a woman dead inside, Gastonia police said. The fire happened before shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Linwood Road. No other information has been released. Return to this story for updates.
2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say
Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.
Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say
SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
‘We fought for our brother’: Sister of Statesville cold case victim speaks after arrests made
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The sister of a 1992 shooting victim is speaking out after Iredell County announced murder charges against two men accused committing the fatal robbery from 1992. Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with the sister of Willie Allison, who was shot and killed in the alleged robbery....
Cornelius house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m.
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
WBTV
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police have made four arrests in the shooting death of a 38-year-old. None of the people arrested were over the age of 15. Three suspects are 14 years old, and the fourth is 15, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment...
WBTV
License plate cameras helping locate stolen vehicles, stop crime in Union County
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is purchasing license plate cameras to help find stolen vehicles and vehicles connected to criminal activity in Union County. Lt. James Maye with the UCSO said the agency is purchasing 10 cameras that will be placed in different...
Woman arrested after 3 children found safe in York Co.
The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday morning.
1 arrested after unmarked police car stolen in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person has been arrested after a police car was stolen in High Point Saturday. Police said an unmarked, black 2019 Dodge Durango equipped with undercover lights and a siren package was stolen at an outside vendor for repairs on South Main Street around 5 a.m.
Police in Rowan County looking for man, 82, who was reported missing
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night. The Granite Quarry Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Harold “David” Coon, who is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators...
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
WBTV
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
WBTV
Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
WBTV
Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
Officials investigating south Charlotte fire that was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a south Charlotte apartment fire that was intentionally set. The fire took place just after midnight on Beacon Ridge Road at an apartment complex. It is unknown what all was damaged. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could not see damage from outside the complex.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest member of the K-9 unit
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The newest member has joined Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a German shorthaired pointer named Groot. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement, or ICE, Team after he completes his training in just a few weeks. The 15-month-old recruit will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
WBTV
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in York County on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.
Comments / 0