UN: World’s population hits 8 billion on Tuesday
The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing.
‘Global Shield’: A climate fix or a distraction?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The Global Shield might be one answer to helping peril-prone nations defend themselves against the rising dangers of climate change. The insurance program is meant to shore up the climate resilience of poorer nations through tailor-made policies against the risks of rising seas, storm damage and crop failure. It was introduced at the international climate conference Monday.
Fashion was on the agenda at the United Nations climate talks at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt this week. Across different sessions, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) addressed the importance of including the fashion sector’s outsized impact in the climate conversation. A net positive industry, the Copenhagen-based sustainability think tank argued, will require a “holistic” approach that also takes into consideration respectful and secure work environments, living wages and circular systems. This would require “accelerated” investment, “comprehensive” targets and “ambitious” alliances throughout the value chain. GFA has its roots in the annual conference, whose acronym, COP, stands for Conference of the Parties, a...
U.S. and China revive stalled climate discussions
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to restart bilateral climate talks, the White House announced Monday. During a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday — the two leaders’ first in-person discussion since Biden took office — Biden and Xi agreed to kick-start talks on climate change and other issues after discussions were paused in August. China halted negotiations on climate, military coordination and other topics in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan (Climatewire, Aug. 8).
Wealthy nations ink $20B deal to move Indonesia off coal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A group of wealthy countries secured a deal Tuesday with Indonesia that would shift the major emitter’s power generation from coal to clean energy. The $20 billion deal financed by governments and financial institutions would be one of the largest public investments ever made...
Red Cross says first aid convoy arrives in Tigray capital
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region Tuesday, its first since a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels almost two weeks ago. The peace deal does not mention the region, raising fears of further conflict down the road.
