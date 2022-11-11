Read full article on original website
Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Democratic allies have filed a lawsuit challenging the absence of Saturday early voting ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock held a slight lead over Walker after votes from the Nov. 8 general election were counted. But neither candidate gained more than 50% of the vote, sending the two into a Dec. 6 runoff. In the immediate...
Raphael Warnock files suit over state law blocking Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff
The campaign of Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are suing over the recent announcement that state law prohibits Saturday voting for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff. “Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people out of their own democracy...
Georgia rolls out all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks
South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota all offer the chairs to those with physical limitations. Advocates and individuals with disabilities lauded the chairs’ launch in Georgia. The chairs can tackle difficult terrain including swamps and fallen trees. Georgia is the latest state to introduce all-terrain wheelchairs at its public...
