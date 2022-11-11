Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
P!NK announces 2023 stop in Cincinnati as part of Summer Carnival tour
CINCINNATI — Three-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist P!NK is coming to Cincinnati as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. Cincinnati is the first U.S. city on the tour's itinerary, with a July 26 stop at Great American Ballpark. GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp and Brandi Carlile will also perform at...
WLWT 5
Film shot in Cincinnati featuring Timothée Chalamet to premiere Sunday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati premiere of the Timothée Chalamet feature film shot in Cincinnati, "Bones and All" will be held Sunday evening, Nov. 13, at the Esquire Theatre in Clifton. The red carpet entrance starts at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The crew shot...
WLWT 5
Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents 'The Ghost of Christmas Eve'
CINCINNATI — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a multi-platinum, rock group that is going on a winter tour. TSO made its return to touring in 2021 with a 25th-anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories after its first year off the road in two decades. "The Ghost of Christmas Eve" will travel to 60 cities across the nation.
WLWT 5
Snowy Saturday for Cincinnati
Light to moderate snow and even a rain snow mix move through Cincinnati this morning. Most see minor accumulation.
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
Fox 19
PHOTOS: First snow of the season
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Rain, snow showers possible Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI — Believe it or not, Monday is the warmest day of the coming week. By the end of the week, temperatures will struggle to even hit freezing. It's a beautiful evening. Temperatures fall through the 40s then 30s. Clouds begin increasing ahead of morning precipitation chances. Lows fall to 32.
WLWT 5
Moving Cincinnati trick-or-treat times? Take this survey to share your input
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents, guardians, neighbors and trick-or-treaters. The city of Cincinnati is exploring the idea of moving its official trick-or-treat time to the weekend and wants your input. The city posted a link to the survey which asks for input on changing the trick-or-treat time. The survey...
ohparent.com
9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!
We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
WLWT 5
Gun violence cancels youth football game in the West End Sunday
CINCINNATI — A Sunday afternoon youth football game was canceled because of gun violence nearby. Neighbors and parents with children set to play their championship football game say what was supposed to be a glorious way to cap the season ended in gunfire. Shots were fired just after 1...
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
WLWT 5
Gallery: Photos from around tristate area as Saturday snow continues
CINCINNATI — Saturday brought the first snowfall of the season to the Cincinnati tristate area. As snow falls, temperatures will be just above freezing, and with a warm ground, roads will simply stay wet. However, any elevated surfaces could receive upwards of 1" or less through noon. If you live in either Highland, Brown and Adams County in Ohio, you have a good chance of seeing times of cold rain or a rain snow/sleet mix. It will be breezy and cold for the rest of the day with highs only in the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s.
WLWT 5
Weekly weather planner: Temperatures drop as week moves along
CINCINNATI — Monday is the warmest day of the coming week, and most areas only make it to the low 40s. By Friday, we won't even make it out of the 20s!. Monday started out with some clouds but it's turning sunnier! After beginning the day in the 20s, we'll slowly climb through the 30s and into the lower-40s for highs. Winds, however, will make it feel like we only reach the mid-to-upper-30s.
WLWT 5
Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say
CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Cold weather continues after snowy Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — We officially have our first measurable snow of the season in the books after many areas picked up a decent coating of snow!. Look for a cold Saturday night with some flurries or snow showers lingering and lows in the mid-20s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with moderate winds adding a bit of wind chill to those temperatures as well.
WLWT 5
Money Monday: Tips for how to plan and budget this holiday season
CINCINNATI — It's Money Monday and with the winter holidays just around the corner, we're focusing on how to save and spend smart. Megan Hammann, is a director of financial planning for Wealthquest. She joins us again in studio, to discuss how you can plan and budget so you...
WLWT 5
Ice Rink at Summit Park opens for the season
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Grab your skates and head on over to Summit Park for some fun on the ice skating rink and a surprise from the North Pole!. The Warm 98.5 Ice Rink is returning for the season beginning Nov. 12 throughout Jan. 8. Skate sessions are $7...
Police: 2 people grazed by bullets on I-75 SB
Cincinnati police district 5 officers responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 SB, Sunday evening around 8 p.m. Two people were grazed by bullets. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
