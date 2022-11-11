Read full article on original website
Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Democratic allies have filed a lawsuit challenging the absence of Saturday early voting ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock held a slight lead over Walker after votes from the Nov. 8 general election were counted. But neither candidate gained more than 50% of the vote, sending the two into a Dec. 6 runoff. In the immediate...
WCPO
'A victory and a vindication for Democrats,' party hangs onto Senate despite inflation anxiety
Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.
Raphael Warnock files suit over state law blocking Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff
The campaign of Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are suing over the recent announcement that state law prohibits Saturday voting for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff. “Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people out of their own democracy...
Trump announcement - live: Trump posts QAnon-like conspiracy before 2024 speech as Tiffany wedding causes stir
As Donald Trump looks set to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run tonight, former vice president Mike Pence has said that the US will have “better choices in the future” than the former president.In a newly released interview with ABC, Mr Pence said he will be giving “prayerful consideration” to launching his own 2024 White House bid.Mr Trump continues to amp up his supporters in anticipation of the announcement, writing on Truth Social that “Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”He is expected to make the announcement...
Georgia rolls out all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks
South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota all offer the chairs to those with physical limitations. Advocates and individuals with disabilities lauded the chairs’ launch in Georgia. The chairs can tackle difficult terrain including swamps and fallen trees. Georgia is the latest state to introduce all-terrain wheelchairs at its public...
