As Donald Trump looks set to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run tonight, former vice president Mike Pence has said that the US will have “better choices in the future” than the former president.In a newly released interview with ABC, Mr Pence said he will be giving “prayerful consideration” to launching his own 2024 White House bid.Mr Trump continues to amp up his supporters in anticipation of the announcement, writing on Truth Social that “Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”He is expected to make the announcement...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO