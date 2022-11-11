Read full article on original website
Six Dead After Powerful Earthquake Hits Nepal, Rattles New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people, destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti and shaking the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said. Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy...
Earthquake with 6.3 magnitude hits off coast of Central America
An earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean off the Central American coast.The US Geological Survey says that the quake took place between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday.According to USGS scientists, the earthquake took place at a depth of six miles.There were no initial reports of damage and no warning was issued for a potential tsunami.Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake, reported Reuters.Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - off the coast of Central America https://t.co/TUhPcL2d7J— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes)...
watchers.news
Very deep M6.8, M7.0 and M6.6 earthquakes hit south of the Fiji Islands
A very deep earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.8, hit south of the Fiji Islands at 09:38 UTC on November 9, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 630 km (391 miles). The quake was followed by M7.0 earthquake at 09:51 UTC at a depth of 670 km (416 miles). EMSC reports M6.8 at a depth of 629 km (390 miles) and M6.8 at 655 km (406 miles).
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northwest Mexico
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Baja California; no damage seen
MEXICO CITY - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico's Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).The Baja California Sur state civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy, there was no notable variation in sea level.The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Civil defense in the state of Sonora, on the other side of the gulf, also said there were no initial reports of damage, but the quake was felt in coastal communities.
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken western Panama, though there were no initial reports of damage
Powerful earthquake hits Tonga, triggering temporary tsunami advisory
A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory that was later lifted. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially issued a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning."There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at about 1:30 am.Tonga's meteorological service urged residents to move inland and boaters to move away from reefs."Please move inland immediately until further advised," the service said on its Facebook page.Seismic activity is fairly common around Tonga, a country with about 100,000 people spread across 171 islands.An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.AFP contributed to this report.
Earthquake off the coast of Fiji
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit 399km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the US Geological Survey said on Saturday.There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.Earlier in the day, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala though there were no immediate reports of damage. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gauged the quake at a magnitude of 5.5.
Tonga: Tsunami sirens bellow after 7.3 magnitude earthquake
Sirens rang out in Tonga, warning locals of the threat of a tsunami after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, 11 November.At 11:48pm local time, Tonga’s government issued an urgent tsunami warning for the whole island, informing residents to evacuate immediately to high ground until the threat passed.The urgent warning was downgraded to a marine tsunami warning for the whole island at 2:32am.“Due to tsunami wave being less than 1 feet, it is expected that this tsunami waves will only affect our coastlines,” the government said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsMoment UN secretary general reads wrong speech at Cop27Queen’s funeral bank holiday partially responsible for economic shrink, says ONS
