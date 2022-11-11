Caught on camera: Officers tackle man who ran into kids' daycare after crash, bodycam video shows
Police in Ohio released body camera video showing officers chasing a man who ran into a daycare earlier this month. The blurred footage provided by police shows the suspect running into the building. SEE ALSO | Bodycam video shows police officers reviving baby with RSV who had stopped breathing He jumped into a playpen with several children before officers used a taser and tackled him. Staff quickly removed the crying children from the area. Police said this started with the suspect crashing a car while running from a traffic stop. RELATED | Chicago police shooting: COPA releases video of September officer-involved shooting on NW Side
Comments / 16