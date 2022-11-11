ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Caught on camera: Officers tackle man who ran into kids' daycare after crash, bodycam video shows

 4 days ago

Police in Ohio released body camera video showing officers chasing a man who ran into a daycare earlier this month.

The blurred footage provided by police shows the suspect running into the building.

He jumped into a playpen with several children before officers used a taser and tackled him.

Staff quickly removed the crying children from the area.

Police said this started with the suspect crashing a car while running from a traffic stop.

Comments / 16

Lovingall
3d ago

Omg why wasn’t the doors locked. It could’ve been anybody running into the daycare wanting to harm those children or a staff member.

Reply
9
Jennie Scott
3d ago

Add child endangerment charges to this male. One. Count per child in the room. What a selfish low behavior!

Reply
11
Original Ambassador
3d ago

The doors were Locked! He entered as someone was exiting. READING IS FUNDAMENTAL 💛

Reply(2)
6
