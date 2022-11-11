ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'We're survivors': Richmond Hill neighbors 10 years later

By Nikki DeMentri
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKmK8_0j7CdHRu00

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years have passed since an explosion rocked the Richmond Hill subdivision.

Vicky Koerner's home was one of 33 destroyed by the blast that November evening.

“Everybody has a story of where they were that night. Whether it was New Palestine or across the street,” Koerner said. “10 years. It seems like a lifetime ago."

Koerner has called the neighborhood home since 2001 and she has no plans on leaving any time soon.

“We’ve actually built three houses in this neighborhood over the course of 20, 21 years,” Koerner said.

She first rebuilt. Then, seven years ago, Koerner bought the plot of land and built a new home right next store to where everything happened.

“We’re survivors. We’re survivors,” Koerner said.

Libby Cruz moved into the neighborhood 10 months after the explosion. Her newly bought home came with extensive damage.

“Some people moved out, some people stayed here trying to rebuild their lives here, but they’re still hurting,” said Cruz, who for the last six years has served as the neighborhood’s HOA president.

RELATED | Remembering the Richmond Hill explosion 10 years later

“The people that were in here during that time — they know what each other is feeling. I wasn’t in here during that time, but I can sympathize with them. And I can see their pain,” Cruz said, recalling how even neighbors who moved away stay connected through social media.

Ten years later, the site of the explosion is vacant. Two other plots nearby are too. On the 10-year mark, Cruz mentioned that many were posting their own accounts of what happened that day.

WRTV reporter Nikki DeMentri asked Cruz: “What runs through your head just looking at it [the plot where the explosion happened]?”

Cruz said through tears: “Just knowing that we lost our neighbors. We lost two people that should be alive.”

The mother of four added she and other neighbors try to continue the legacy of those who died.

“As the explosion shows us, possessions don’t matter. The things that matter are the people, the ones that lost their lives, the ones that are hurting now,” Cruz said.

The hope from both Cruz and Koerner is for the three empty plots of land to soon have houses built on them.

Things have changed in the last decade. Neighbors have moved out, while others have moved in — but at its core, Richmond Hill neighbors are still there for each other.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Purdue student charged with murder might claim insanity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Attorneys for a Purdue student charged with the murder of his roommate might seek an insanity defense. The motion was filed Nov. 14 and included a request to determine 22-year-old Ji Min Sha's competency to stand trial. Sha is accused of killing his roommate, 20-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased when they arrived. Someone in red […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Wish presents “Christmas in the Kitchen”

INDIANAPOLIS – A chance to go behind the scenes of a chef’s domain and sample some unique and tasty foods – and it’s all for a good cause. On December 8th, the Hyatt will be opening the doors to its kitchen to celebrate “Christmas in the Kitchen,” benefitting Indiana Wish.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy