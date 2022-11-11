Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Bowl Projections: Week 12
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to keep its run of 20 consecutive bowl games live, Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) faces Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday with a chance to clinch an appearance in the postseason. The Badgers have won six of their last seven bowl games, including last season's victory over Arizona...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed for the first time in 68 years, sold for $300,000 over the asking price — take a look inside
Also known as the Keland house, the Wisconsin property was built in 1954 for the family behind the manufacturing company SC Johnson.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
Milwaukee voter turnout dips to lowest level in a midterm since 2010
Fewer city of Milwaukee voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election than in any midterm in more than a decade. New data shows 62.8 percent of the city’s registered voters participated.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
