Paul Finebaum reveals how final CFP spot could be between Tennessee, USC
Paul Finebaum believes the final spot in the College Football Playoff could come down to the USC Trojans or the Tennessee Volunteers. With the Georgia Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs and either the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines controlling their own destiny, that leaves one spot for another squad to get in. According to Finebaum, the Trojans and the Volunteers will be compared for that fourth ticket to the dance.
Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy Rank and File contenders after Week 11
The Heisman Trophy is set to be awarded 27 days from now, and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum ranked his top contenders for the most prestigious award in college football in his usual Rank and File format. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Hendon Hooker,. Stetson Bennett, Georgia. File – Drake Maye,...
Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Admission On Crushing Loss To Alabama
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Rebels failed to close things out against the No. 9 team in the country. Kiffin's squad surrendered their lead in...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report Ahead of Trip to Kentucky.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed the status of Javon Bullard and others in his press conference on Monday, ahead of a trip to Kentucky.
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: DJ Wagner commits to Wildcats, giving them No. 1 ranked class over Duke
Kentucky landed another huge commitment from the Class of 2023 on Monday, when five-star guard DJ Wagner committed to the Wildcats. Wagner is considered the No. 2 prospect in the class by 247Sports and is No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite. He chose Kentucky over Louisville and many others. With...
CBS Sports
Virginia football shooting updates: Ex-player Chris Jones in custody for killings of three active players
Local police have arrested former Virginia walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a lone gunman who killed three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team and injured two others on campus Sunday night in Charlottesville, Virginia. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were all fatally shot, according to University of Virginia president Jim Ryan.
What history tells us about these Tennessee Titans — and the ugly truth about their offense
The Tennessee Titans are averaging 18.4 points per game. Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, there have been 140 cases where a team scored 18.4 points per game or fewer. Just two of those 140 teams (1.43%) made the playoffs: the 2016 Houston Texans and the 2005 Chicago Bears.
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Iowa State 4-5; Oklahoma State 6-3 The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cyclones have a defense that allows only 16.33 points per game, so Oklahoma State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Look: There's Snow On The Field Before Major SEC Game Today
It appears the weather will play a factor in this Saturday's clash between Arkansas and LSU. Moments ago, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated shared a photo of the current scene at Razorback Stadium. The field has a thin layer of snow on it. Snow is not in the forecast for...
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama, Clemson return to top 10 in latest college football rankings
The top 10 of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll looked largely the same following Week 11, but two big names did return to the fold. Alabama and Clemson came in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, after bounce-back wins over Ole Miss and Louisville. Though the Crimson Tide were eliminated from SEC Championship Game contention by way of LSU's win over Arkansas, the Tigers secured their spot in the ACC Championship Game next month vs. North Carolina.
Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
CBS Sports
Toledo vs. Bowling Green odds, line: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions from proven model
Week 12 MACtion features the Bowling Green Falcons (5-5) heading over to play the Toledo Rockets (7-3) on Tuesday night. Toledo rolls into this matchup on a two-game win streak. Last week, the Rockets beat Ball State 28-21. On the other side, Bowling Green had its three-game win streak snapped. On Nov. 9, the Falcons were blown out by Kent State 40-6. Toledo has clinched the MAC West and will represent the division in the conference championship game on Dec. 3.
Todd McShay Calls SEC True Freshman "A Special Talent"
True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has impressed early in his college football career. The LSU defender has already started to earn future NFL draft pick consideration due to his freak athleticism and natural talent. During Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dubbed Perkins a "special...
CBS Sports
Watch Hawaii vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.8 points per matchup. The Rainbow Warriors and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Hawaii is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
