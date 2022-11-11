ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Consultants don’t suggest splitting West Virginia’s DHHR

By Associated Press
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Uj87_0j7Cd2IG00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia’s health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted.

The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The report said the current configuration “is not an option” but that splitting the agency would “divert time, funding, and leadership’s focus away from serving West Virginians.”

The department should remain a single department with all efforts focused on the strategic plan to address top priorities, the report recommended. It said DHHR employees want to help improve the agency.

I-79 split in Fairmont area being removed

Gov. Jim Justice said he directed DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch to immediately implement the recommendations.

McChrystal Group was awarded a contract in June to conduct a thorough review. The firm provided a cost estimate of $503,648 for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ organizational assessment and $578,770 to develop a strategic plan.

In March, Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the DHHR into separate agencies.

Some supporters of the failed bill had said it was long overdue for such a large agency and could have helped better address the state’s substance abuse crisis. West Virginia has the nation’s highest drug overdose death rate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 4

Terry
4d ago

Instead of giving the money to the wv poor people to pay there heating and bills. ect.. WV LEADERS give it to dhhr to play God as to who lives or dies...

Reply
3
Related
wchstv.com

W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials said hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
stalbanswv.com

St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WDTV

West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy