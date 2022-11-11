Read full article on original website
Related
Moderna says new COVID booster effective against subvariants
Moderna on Monday announced its updated, bivalent booster shot creates “significantly higher” antibody levels to defend against the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants compared to the biotechnology company’s original shot formula.
Novocure Opens Office in Montreal to Expand and Support Growing Business in Canada
ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has opened a new office in Montreal to expand and support its growing business in Canada. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005460/en/ From left, Dr. David Roberge, Professor of Radiology, Radiation Oncology & Nuclear at the CHUM Research Centre and Future President of the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology; Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communications Manager Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Shannon LaHay, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Thomas Hefti, Novocure Senior Vice President, EMEA; Jovan Antunovic, Novocure Country Manager, Canada; Christine Mormont, Novocure Director, Medical Affairs, Canada; and Pritesh Shah, Novocure Chief Commercial Officer, celebrate the inauguration of Novocure’s Montreal office on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
Emergency SOS via Satellite Available Today on the iPhone 14 Lineup in the US and Canada
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Apple® today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone® 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My™ app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005693/en/ Apple’s groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite becomes available to customers in the US and Canada starting today. (Photo: Business Wire)
Public Policy Leader Carl Guardino Joins Tarana as VP of Government Affairs
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Increased focus on the digital divide at all levels of US government, along with Tarana’s innovation in next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), have created a unique opportunity to make material progress on America’s persistent divide more rapidly than ever thought possible. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005657/en/ Carl Guardino, an experienced public policy leader and advocate, joins Tarana to kick off formal efforts to accelerate US digital divide initiatives with next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA). (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan
President Biden on Tuesday met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit (G20) in Bali, Indonesia. Biden in the meeting made clear that the U.S. stands with Turkey, which is a NATO ally, following a bombing in Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead. Turkey’s interior minister had accused the U.S. of being complicit in the bombing, rejecting a condolence statement from the U.S. Embassy in Turkey.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0