Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
DCA will receive an additional $149M in federal funding for Hurricane Ida recovery
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Disaster Recovery and Mitigation announced that New Jersey will receive an additional $149,229,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to help households and communities recover from Hurricane Ida. Combined with the...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to enhance security for large venues
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed legislation (S721), strengthening the state’s threat response infrastructure by enhancing security requirements for large venues. The legislation requires certain public venues and places of worship to submit emergency plans to law enforcement agencies for the purpose of preparing for mass...
NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State
Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill which would require houses of worship and other public venues, to create a plan to deal with potential mass shootings, and to share those plans with local police departments. “As we wake up to the reality of another mass shooting in...
insidernj.com
New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights
So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
New Jersey Globe
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
Retired judge: New Jersey’s ‘veto power of one’ leads to justice delayed and justice denied | Opinion
Every citizen coming to court is entitled to the timely disposition of their case. That is a core principle of New Jersey courts. However, a staggering number of judgeships in the state are unfilled. Because of those vacancies, the courts are unable to deliver on that promise of timely justice.
beckersasc.com
87% of New Jersey patients want physician oversight in anesthesia
Eighty-seven percent of surveyed New Jersey patients support having an anesthesiologist overseeing anesthesia care, according to survey results reported by TAPintoRahway on Nov. 12. Additionally, according to the survey, a majority of voters say that legislation permitting certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia without physician oversight wouldn't improve patient...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 ‘Anchor Benefit’
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
Residents across NJ vote ‘yes’ on pricey school construction projects
For all the attention focused on the congressional elections and national politics, New Jersey voters in nearly a dozen school districts last week gave a strong — and maybe a little surprising — vote of confidence to their local schools with “yes” votes on major construction projects.
Council Fights Bill Impacting Senior Communities
BERKELEY – Following the effort to dissuade the passing of bill A3477, the Berkeley Township council is taking action to oppose and prevent the certification of a similar bill, A4106, that council members say will negatively impact the protection and privacy of senior and common interest communities. Berkeley Township’s...
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
N.J. reports 755 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Transmission rate drops below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 755 COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths on Monday. The state’s transmission rate fell below its key benchmark, indicating case numbers are again declining. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.93 on Monday, down from 1.11 last week. A transmission rate below 1...
We’re leaving N.J. because of taxes. Are we better off in Vermont?
Q. I’m counting the days for retirement in four or five years. We live in New Jersey and will definitely move out because of taxes on retirement income. I would love to retire in Vermont but apparently they are not too friendly towards retirees. If we’re married filing jointly and making less than $70,000 or $80,000, how much are we talking about?
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
Why Is the Murphy Administration Protecting NB’s Illegal Preschool Trailers?
Officials in the North Bergen School District and Trenton know that “TCU” stands for “Temporary Classroom Unit” and they know TCUs shouldn’t be in service for an indefinite period of time. But they don’t care. Fifteen of North Bergen’s (NB) preschool’s TCU trailers are...
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
Comments / 7