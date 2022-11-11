ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
wrnjradio.com

DCA will receive an additional $149M in federal funding for Hurricane Ida recovery

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Disaster Recovery and Mitigation announced that New Jersey will receive an additional $149,229,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to help households and communities recover from Hurricane Ida. Combined with the...
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation to enhance security for large venues

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed legislation (S721), strengthening the state’s threat response infrastructure by enhancing security requirements for large venues. The legislation requires certain public venues and places of worship to submit emergency plans to law enforcement agencies for the purpose of preparing for mass...
insidernj.com

New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights

So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
beckersasc.com

87% of New Jersey patients want physician oversight in anesthesia

Eighty-seven percent of surveyed New Jersey patients support having an anesthesiologist overseeing anesthesia care, according to survey results reported by TAPintoRahway on Nov. 12. Additionally, according to the survey, a majority of voters say that legislation permitting certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia without physician oversight wouldn't improve patient...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Council Fights Bill Impacting Senior Communities

BERKELEY – Following the effort to dissuade the passing of bill A3477, the Berkeley Township council is taking action to oppose and prevent the certification of a similar bill, A4106, that council members say will negatively impact the protection and privacy of senior and common interest communities. Berkeley Township’s...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

We’re leaving N.J. because of taxes. Are we better off in Vermont?

Q. I’m counting the days for retirement in four or five years. We live in New Jersey and will definitely move out because of taxes on retirement income. I would love to retire in Vermont but apparently they are not too friendly towards retirees. If we’re married filing jointly and making less than $70,000 or $80,000, how much are we talking about?
VERMONT STATE

