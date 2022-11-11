Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
State Agency Claims Climate Change is Rapidly Accelerating in Golden State
Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to tout the need for drastic climate change regulations and policies. “Every Californian has suffered from the effects of record high temperatures, dry winters, prolonged drought, and proliferating wildfires in recent years,” a new climate change report says. But where is the actual science backing these statements and subsequent policies?
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
Opinion: After His Re-Election Newsom Pivots to California’s Homelessness Crisis
As he was celebrating his landslide re-election last Tuesday night, a reporter asked Gavin Newsom what his most important issue would be during his second term. He quickly replied that it would be confronting homelessness and the state’s chronic shortage of housing. It was a déjà vu moment. Nearly...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
beckershospitalreview.com
Amid strike plans, Kaiser offers 21.25% in wage increases
As more than 21,000 of its nurses in Northern California plan to strike for two days, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente said it has put an offer on the table, which includes 21.25 percent in wage increases over four years. Kaiser is in negotiations with the California Nurses Association, which represents...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bankrupt clinic chain explores transferring operations
The board of trustees for the bankrupt Borrego Health is exploring options for transferring operations of its clinics to another federally qualified health center, the Desert Sun reported Nov. 10. The Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic chain will send notices to several federally qualified health centers to inform them of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospitals erect overflow tents amid flu uptick
At least three hospitals in Southern California have stood up overflow tents in parking lots outside their emergency rooms to handle an influx of flu patients, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nov. 11. Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and...
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
Could the ocean slake California’s thirst?
As California's water crisis worsens, desalination of seawater is getting a new look as a potentially limitless source.
Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane
SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
Northern California counties get new judges appointed by the governor
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has ten new judges, one for a court of appeal and nine for various county superior courts, including for courts in Northern California. The appointments were announced Monday in a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. Newsom appointed Daniel Bromberg of Santa Clara County to the Sixth District Court of […]
SFGate
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices
Californians pay the highest income taxes in the nation, have the highest taxes on the wealthy, highest gas taxes and highest gas prices at the pump, highest housing prices, highest energy prices, most regressive taxes hurting the poor… need we keep going? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest proposal is a new tax on oil suppliers, and will only serve to make gas prices even higher.
beckershospitalreview.com
How the critical access designation helped keep Montana hospitals open
The critical access hospital designation — which turned 25 this year — has supported more than 49 rural hospitals in Montana, including three that reopened because of the designation, Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said in an opinion piece on the American Hospital Association website.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink
Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14. These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled.
California election results: Democrats 'need a miracle' to win House
For Democrats to win control the House, they're going to need almost all of the competitive California races to break in their direction.
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Florida hospital 1st in state to use completely aortic replacement procedure
Physicians at Miami-based HCA Florida Mercy Hospital became the first in the state to perform a new procedure called thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement. Thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement is performed during open-heart surgery to repair or replace damaged sections of the aorta. This new procedure allows the entire aorta to be fixed in one procedure — instead of the traditional two surgeries — with a combination of sewn-in innovative branched graft and an endovascular stent, according to a Nov. 14 release from HCA.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
Comments / 0