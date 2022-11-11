ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

californiaglobe.com

State Agency Claims Climate Change is Rapidly Accelerating in Golden State

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to tout the need for drastic climate change regulations and policies. “Every Californian has suffered from the effects of record high temperatures, dry winters, prolonged drought, and proliferating wildfires in recent years,” a new climate change report says. But where is the actual science backing these statements and subsequent policies?
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Amid strike plans, Kaiser offers 21.25% in wage increases

As more than 21,000 of its nurses in Northern California plan to strike for two days, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente said it has put an offer on the table, which includes 21.25 percent in wage increases over four years. Kaiser is in negotiations with the California Nurses Association, which represents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Bankrupt clinic chain explores transferring operations

The board of trustees for the bankrupt Borrego Health is exploring options for transferring operations of its clinics to another federally qualified health center, the Desert Sun reported Nov. 10. The Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic chain will send notices to several federally qualified health centers to inform them of the...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospitals erect overflow tents amid flu uptick

At least three hospitals in Southern California have stood up overflow tents in parking lots outside their emergency rooms to handle an influx of flu patients, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nov. 11. Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane

SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal  justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Northern California counties get new judges appointed by the governor

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has ten new judges, one for a court of appeal and nine for various county superior courts, including for courts in Northern California. The appointments were announced Monday in a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. Newsom appointed Daniel Bromberg of Santa Clara County to the Sixth District Court of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices

Californians pay the highest income taxes in the nation, have the highest taxes on the wealthy, highest gas taxes and highest gas prices at the pump, highest housing prices, highest energy prices, most regressive taxes hurting the poor… need we keep going? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest proposal is a new tax on oil suppliers, and will only serve to make gas prices even higher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How the critical access designation helped keep Montana hospitals open

The critical access hospital designation — which turned 25 this year — has supported more than 49 rural hospitals in Montana, including three that reopened because of the designation, Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said in an opinion piece on the American Hospital Association website.
MONTANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink

Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14. These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA Florida hospital 1st in state to use completely aortic replacement procedure

Physicians at Miami-based HCA Florida Mercy Hospital became the first in the state to perform a new procedure called thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement. Thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement is performed during open-heart surgery to repair or replace damaged sections of the aorta. This new procedure allows the entire aorta to be fixed in one procedure — instead of the traditional two surgeries — with a combination of sewn-in innovative branched graft and an endovascular stent, according to a Nov. 14 release from HCA.
MIAMI, FL

