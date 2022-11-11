Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 on the 2022 NFL season, after the team blew a 17-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 33-30 in overtime. The Bills had their ups and down the entire game but it was their inability to make plays when they needed it the most against one of the NFL's best offenses, as well as making mistakes on offense and not capitalizing on downs they desperately needed.
The Bills blew a 17-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium, losing 33-30 in what was the best regular season game of the NFL year; at least the ending was. The Bills and Vikings seemingly had the game won three or four times each, but then the other team pulled a rabbit out of its hat. It was truly a sight to behold if you were in the stadium.
The Buffalo Bills are moving on from their 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, although fans are still not ready to move on. The Bills blew a 17-point lead in the second half and allowed Minnesota to get back into the game. Josh Allen had three...
Sometimes when things are going badly, all you need is for someone to tell you it's going to be ok. That's what these moms are for. It's no secret that Josh Allen is going through a bit of a rough patch this season. He started off firing on all cylinders, but through the last 3 weeks has thrown 6 interceptions that were extremely costly. He's made some bad decisions for sure. However, even though he's struggling, Western New York is still behind him.
She was all of us. We thought we had it won. After a super dramatic last few minutes of the 4th quarter, SOMEHOW the Buffalo Bills were looking like they were about to win the game. They had a big stop at the goal line. 2 seconds left on the clock. We were excited.
This afternoon Bills Mafia will be cheering for someone wearing opponents' colors as one of the favorite players of Bills fans returns to Western New York this afternoon. Bills Mafia will be cheering for "Horrible Harry" Harrison Phillips who is back in Buffalo with his new team the Minnesota Vikings.
You're hard pressed to find a game where Buffalo Bills fans exited Highmark Stadium as swiftly as they did yesterday, after the Bills 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were up by 17 points and then 14 points, yet allowed the Vikings to creep back into the...
It's one of the roughest mornings that Buffalo Bills fans have faced in a long time -- probably since January, if we're being honest. The Bills blew a 17-point lead in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings and lost 33-30 in overtime. Many NFL fans have deemed yesterday's game...
Buffalo Bills fans braved through cold temperatures and an even colder loss on Sunday, but this sweet family moment warmed hearts throughout Highmark Stadium. Stefon and Trevon, Peyton and Eli, J.J., T.J., and Derek - the NFL has been home to some epic sibling rivalries over the years, and on Sunday, NFL sibling history was made once again.
It seems that everyone is loving the retro look in Western New York. Ahead of this afternoon's home game against the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills' fan favorite Dion Dawkins arrives showing "One Buffalo" love for the other pro team in Buffalo. Check out this video of Dawkins rocking the old...
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium this afternoon. It's just the second 1 pm home game so far this regular season. The Bills are still atop the AFC standings at 6-2, holding a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head-to-head victory.
