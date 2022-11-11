ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Buffalo Bills Blow The NFL’s Best Game of the Season

The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 on the 2022 NFL season, after the team blew a 17-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 33-30 in overtime. The Bills had their ups and down the entire game but it was their inability to make plays when they needed it the most against one of the NFL's best offenses, as well as making mistakes on offense and not capitalizing on downs they desperately needed.
BUFFALO, NY
Vikings Head Coach Mad the Buffalo Bills Were Allowed To Do This

The Bills blew a 17-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium, losing 33-30 in what was the best regular season game of the NFL year; at least the ending was. The Bills and Vikings seemingly had the game won three or four times each, but then the other team pulled a rabbit out of its hat. It was truly a sight to behold if you were in the stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNY Moms Start A Petition To Tell Josh Allen Everything Will Be Ok

Sometimes when things are going badly, all you need is for someone to tell you it's going to be ok. That's what these moms are for. It's no secret that Josh Allen is going through a bit of a rough patch this season. He started off firing on all cylinders, but through the last 3 weeks has thrown 6 interceptions that were extremely costly. He's made some bad decisions for sure. However, even though he's struggling, Western New York is still behind him.
NEW YORK STATE
Bills Mafia Favorite Returns To Buffalo This Afternoon

This afternoon Bills Mafia will be cheering for someone wearing opponents' colors as one of the favorite players of Bills fans returns to Western New York this afternoon. Bills Mafia will be cheering for "Horrible Harry" Harrison Phillips who is back in Buffalo with his new team the Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York

Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

