Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
Troy Record
Saratoga Comic Con set to make Spa City return
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Comic Con, advertised as the largest comic con in upstate New York, is returning this month to the Spa City. Due to ever-rising pop culture and comic book fan demand, the convention is returning for another weekend-long convention on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Saratoga Springs City Center, located at 522 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs.
An exclusive first look: Bond vehicles on display at Saratoga Auto Museum
Saratoga Automobile Museum is racing into its newest and quite possibly most exciting exhibit to date. Its name's Bond, Bond in Motion, and NEWS10 is getting a first look at the top-secret installment.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
macaronikid.com
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel
Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
TIMBER! Queensbury, NY Tree Cut Down and is Headed to Rockefeller Center
Can you feel it? The holiday season is almost here and one iconic part of the celebrations is traveling through the Hudson Valley to kick off the festivities. Last week, we told you all about the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It was announced that this year's tree would be coming from our upstate neighbors. An 82-foot-14-ton Norway Spruce was plucked from Queensbury, New York, and picked as this year's tree that will be decked out in holiday spirit.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
Capital Region Baseball Star Makes History with Hall-of-Fame Induction, and Here’s Why
Ian Anderson's mantle is already pretty full with awards and accolades. A native of Rexford, New York, and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Anderson took Major League Baseball by storm during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He won three of his first six starts and had a 1.95 ERA during the regular season. He's pitched to a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts, and won a World Series with Atlanta at 23 years of age.
Saratoga Coffee Traders opening new location in Schenectady
Saratoga Coffee Traders, a coffee shop located at 447 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is opening a new location in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish said the new spot will be on Jay Street across from the Whistling Kettle.
Revving Your Engines in Schenectady With New Coffee Co. Location
There is a new coffee game in the Capital Region. It is sure to get your engine running. Two local marketing and PR firm executives are now in the coffee business. They opened Motor Oil Coffee's first location in Troy in May. They have plans for more locations and their new one just opened in Schenectady.
Troy Record
Alan Chartock’s The Capitol Connection: Fondly remembering Carmi Rapport
Carmi Rapport has passed. Everyone needs a hero and he was mine. I loved the guy. He was a valued member of the Board of Trustees of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, the public radio network that I head. If there was ever a problem, Carmi was the guy you want in...
Spectacular 80-Foot Upstate NY Spruce On Way to NYC for X-Mas!
This spectacular Norway Spruce was grown in Queensbury and lived for a remarkable 90 years before it got the Christmas call-up of a lifetime!. 80-Foot Queensbury Xmas Tree On Way to Rockefeller Center NYC!. It's not every day that you see a 90-year-old tree getting the kind of royal treatment,...
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
