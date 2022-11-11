ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

Saratoga Comic Con set to make Spa City return

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Comic Con, advertised as the largest comic con in upstate New York, is returning this month to the Spa City. Due to ever-rising pop culture and comic book fan demand, the convention is returning for another weekend-long convention on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Saratoga Springs City Center, located at 522 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
macaronikid.com

Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
101.5 WPDH

TIMBER! Queensbury, NY Tree Cut Down and is Headed to Rockefeller Center

Can you feel it? The holiday season is almost here and one iconic part of the celebrations is traveling through the Hudson Valley to kick off the festivities. Last week, we told you all about the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It was announced that this year's tree would be coming from our upstate neighbors. An 82-foot-14-ton Norway Spruce was plucked from Queensbury, New York, and picked as this year's tree that will be decked out in holiday spirit.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Baseball Star Makes History with Hall-of-Fame Induction, and Here’s Why

Ian Anderson's mantle is already pretty full with awards and accolades. A native of Rexford, New York, and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Anderson took Major League Baseball by storm during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He won three of his first six starts and had a 1.95 ERA during the regular season. He's pitched to a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts, and won a World Series with Atlanta at 23 years of age.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy