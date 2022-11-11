ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

LIST: Local freebies, deals for veterans on Veterans Day

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsPRj_0j7Cc7Wq00

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Businesses in Central Texas are honoring veterans on Friday by providing them with some deals and freebies.

MORE: Here’s where to get Veterans Day deals, discounts and freebies

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Veterans, active-duty military and members of their immediate family can get one free medium drink. They must present an ID.

Chick-Fil-A

All active-duty and former military personnel can get one free chicken sandwich from participating Chick-Fil-A locations.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active military one free doughnut, with no purchase or proof of ID required. The offer is valid in-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

At each bakery location, veterans with an ID can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size with a separate purchase.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will honor veterans and current military personnel with a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card. No purchase is necessary. Cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Great Clips

Great Clips is offering an everyday discount for military and first responders and free haircuts for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Hawaiian Bros

Veterans, active military and their friends and families get a free plate lunch from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hopdoddy

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a classic burger for free Friday when they dine in.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut and a small hot or iced coffee. No purchase is necessary and the deal is available in-store only.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The offer is for one free breakfast combo, including a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee. The offer, available during breakfast hours, is valid for current and former military members in uniform or with military ID. No purchase is necessary.

Pluckers

Get a free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage) when veterans and active military show their ID at any store location.

Smokey Mo’s

Veterans get one free breakfast taco from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Sports Clips

Sports Clips is offering a free haircut for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, one per person for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Texas Born

Veterans get a free medium coffee or cappuccino at any TXB location.

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a free taco and fountain drink. The offer is available in person only. Must present military ID or proof of service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
travelawaits.com

8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas

It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE
mySanAntonio.com

Buc-ee's weirdest, most unique locations across Texas

Editor's note: We're embarking on the Great Texas Buc-ee's Road Trip (#BuceesRoadTrip). Follow along as we discover why the beloved beaver has taken Texas and the South by storm.    When you visit 33 Buc-ee’s stores in four days, a lot of them start to look the same. The teensy ones on the Gulf Coast could all (mostly) double for each other. The six big boys in the DFW area could all pass as siblings. That's why for some folks, if you've seen one Buc-ee's, you've seen ’em all. That's where I come in. While yes, you can get Beaver...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?

Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend

Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets

Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
ABILENE, TX
KXAN

These Texas neighborhoods have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – If it feels like Texas real estate has been getting less and less affordable, it’s not in your head. Home values in one Texas town grew by $388,174 over the last year – and many other neighborhoods are also seeing astronomical increases. Stacker compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy