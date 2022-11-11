LIST: Local freebies, deals for veterans on Veterans Day

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Businesses in Central Texas are honoring veterans on Friday by providing them with some deals and freebies.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Veterans, active-duty military and members of their immediate family can get one free medium drink. They must present an ID.

Chick-Fil-A

All active-duty and former military personnel can get one free chicken sandwich from participating Chick-Fil-A locations.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active military one free doughnut, with no purchase or proof of ID required. The offer is valid in-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

At each bakery location, veterans with an ID can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size with a separate purchase.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will honor veterans and current military personnel with a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card. No purchase is necessary. Cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Great Clips

Great Clips is offering an everyday discount for military and first responders and free haircuts for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Hawaiian Bros

Veterans, active military and their friends and families get a free plate lunch from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hopdoddy

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a classic burger for free Friday when they dine in.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut and a small hot or iced coffee. No purchase is necessary and the deal is available in-store only.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The offer is for one free breakfast combo, including a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee. The offer, available during breakfast hours, is valid for current and former military members in uniform or with military ID. No purchase is necessary.

Pluckers

Get a free meal (entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage) when veterans and active military show their ID at any store location.

Smokey Mo’s

Veterans get one free breakfast taco from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Sports Clips

Sports Clips is offering a free haircut for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, one per person for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Texas Born

Veterans get a free medium coffee or cappuccino at any TXB location.

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a free taco and fountain drink. The offer is available in person only. Must present military ID or proof of service.

