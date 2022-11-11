South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs to unveil “Guardians” at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Nationwide RSV spike present in South Dakota
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking across the country. What do you need to know to keep yourself and your kids healthy?. RSV is a viral illness that, while frequently is no worse than a nasty cold, can become more serious when paired with preexisting conditions or certain age groups.
siouxfalls.business
They’re being built but will businesses come? Large industrial spaces continue seeking users
More than six months after announcing, both major industrial projects starting construction in northwest Sioux Falls without tenants are still looking for some – though deals could be close. Griffith Park, an 80-acre parcel east of Career Avenue and north of 60th Street North, is being developed by North...
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
Comments / 0