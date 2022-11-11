ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WWLP

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
INDIANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia asks Biden to discuss fentanyl with Chinese President

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he’s asking President Joe Biden to discuss the country’s opioid epidemic when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Nov. 14. Morrisey’s office says he wrote President Biden a letter urging him to discuss illegal fentanyl he says comes from China with the Chinese […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Japan, Indonesia collaborate as part of Asia-wide emissions cuts

NUSA DUA, Indonesia / SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan will help to fund Indonesia's transition from coal-fired power to cleaner energy, the countries said on Monday, and invited others to join the collaboration, as part of Japan's effort to reduce planet-warming emissions throughout Asia.

