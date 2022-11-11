Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
U.S. midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'
Donald Trump was not on the ballot for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. But the former president's shadow still falls heavily across American politics and he has done all he can to keep it that way.
The Times podcast: How to end political violence
Threats of violence on election day never materialized, thankfully. But that hasn't stopped Americans from fearing what's next during these polarized times.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
West Virginia asks Biden to discuss fentanyl with Chinese President
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he’s asking President Joe Biden to discuss the country’s opioid epidemic when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Nov. 14. Morrisey’s office says he wrote President Biden a letter urging him to discuss illegal fentanyl he says comes from China with the Chinese […]
Rayze app lands investment to connect volunteers, nonprofits
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib dreamed of a different kind of social media app for years – one that celebrates positivity and community. With Rayze, a new app that links people to each other and to nonprofits that appeal to their interests or are based where they live, he may have created it.
Japan, Indonesia collaborate as part of Asia-wide emissions cuts
NUSA DUA, Indonesia / SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan will help to fund Indonesia's transition from coal-fired power to cleaner energy, the countries said on Monday, and invited others to join the collaboration, as part of Japan's effort to reduce planet-warming emissions throughout Asia.
Starr Andrews juggles Olympic figure skating dreams and being a Black role model
Starr Andrews has overcome a serious heart issue to reach the cusp of fulfilling an Olympic figure skating dream. She also serves as a role model for Black skaters.
Comments / 0