Red Cross says first aid convoy arrives in Tigray capital

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region Tuesday, its first since a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels almost two weeks ago. The peace deal does not mention the region, raising fears of further conflict down the road.
US wholesale price inflation slows in October

US wholesale prices continued to rise in October but at a slower pace than in the prior month, according to official data Tuesday which will add to rising hopes that inflation has peaked. And annual PPI slowed to 8.0 percent in October, the data showed, down from 8.5 percent in the prior month.
Juvenile Life Insurance Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2022 : Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, AXA

France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023

France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said Tuesday. The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.
SleepScore Labs Launches World's First Reimbursable Digital Sleep Improvement Program, a Major Milestone in Championing Sleep as Preventative Care

PRNewswire/ -- , a global health and wellness company focused on sleep, today announced its expansion into. with the launch of the world's first digital sleep improvement program to be certified by a government body for up to 100% reimbursement by health insurers. The program will be made available to tens of millions of insured people in.
