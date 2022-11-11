Vikings mailbag: Would you rather win vs. Case Keenum or lose vs. Josh Allen?

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and there are a lot of intriguing storylines heading into it.

With Josh Allen’s status up in the air, there has been a lot of discussion over if you would prefer a win over Case Keenum or a loss to Allen.

In the latest mailbag, we answer that and many more questions, including the future of a few Vikings.

Would you rather win or lose?

This has been going around on Twitter the last couple of days. If your answer isn’t preferring to win the game, then I question a lot of things about your way of thinking.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand that point of view. Wanting to play against Josh Allen and play a Bills team at as close to full strength to see how good this team is has quite the appeal. Wanting to see a loss over a win is honestly crazy. The Vikings would still be playing the top-scoring defense in the NFL and it will be a challenge in an electric atmosphere.

Exploring unique trades

This one is fascinating. There aren’t a lot of positions that would make the Bills better, but the one that does is running back. Here’s the trade I would propose.

Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Bullard for Ed Oliver and Devin Singletary.

The Bills have immense depth on the defensive line where losing Oliver wouldn’t damage the defense that much. Bullard can play three-technique and would at least be adequate for the Bills. Adding Cook would give the Bills a dynamic rushing threat that they haven’t had with Allen.

The Vikings don’t necessarily need Singletary but adding him to Alexander Mattison would give the Vikings enough on offense where they wouldn’t have to worry about much of a drop-off at all. Adding Oliver to a defensive line that has Dalvin Tomlinson and two elite edge rushers would make the Vikings pass rush a dominant force and an even bigger strength.

Who is legit?

I think the Bills have a great argument. Their two losses are against the 6-3 Dolphins and 6-3 Jets with both games on the road, they crushed the Titans by 34 and beat the Chiefs and Ravens on the road. They have played one of the toughest schedules so far and beating the Chiefs in Arrowhead is no easy feat. Losing road games against two divisional opponents shouldn’t be held against the Bills either, especially with both teams having six wins.

Viking weaponry

This is an interesting question. My default is a sword in instances like this, but as a true Viking, the answer has to be an axe. It’s the most traditional weapon of the nordic conquerers.

Evans > Booth?

I wouldn’t be honestly. Coming out o college, Booth Jr. was a long-term project. I thought he could play through some of his issues, mainly being too grabby in coverage, but it was probably best for him to sit, learn and play sparingly.

With Evans, it’s a slightly different scenario. He is a higher floor, lower ceiling player that still has potential to be a starting cornerback in this league, especially if his ball skills show some improvement. In all honesty, don’t worry about Evans playing over Booth Jr. The Vikings could have gotten two starting cornerbacks in the draft.

Should the Vikings pursue Kirk Cousins' replacement?

Kirk Cousins has been playing really well so far this season. He has led the Vikings to a 7-1 record and led four fourth-quarter comebacks with two being from 10+ points down. The real question lies in whether you believe Cousins is the future of this team past 2023. If the answer is unequivocal yes, you try to keep building around him and look into a new extension. If you are like me and the answer is murky at best, it’s a great idea to take one now.

The Vikings now have the infrastructure to support a young quarterback: bookend tackle, decent interior offensive line, good-great weapons and an offensive play caller who knows how to scheme. The likely options are listed below and my personal favorite is Florida’s Anthony Richardson. He has every possible tool at his disposal but needs some time and coaching. A year behind Cousins would be the perfect way to get him acclimated to the NFL.

What if the Vikings lost to Case Keenum?

This one is interesting. I think it depends on how the game flow goes. Regardless of the quarterback, the Bills still have a good offensive coordinator, excellent weapons and the best scoring defense in the National Football League. All the Vikings need to do for me to feel good after Sunday is be competitive and play a good football game.

Von Miller vs. Christian Darrisaw

You hit the nail on the head. It is the one that I identified in the piece below. The two went at each other last year in week 16 when Miller was with the Rams and Darrisaw only allowed one pressure on the year. Miller has been dominant this season with seven sacks and a forced fumble. If Darrisaw can win that matchup, Brian O’Neill will have Carlos Basham opposite him with Gregory Rousseau potentially out and that will make things easier for the Vikings’ offense.

Roster changes in 2023?

The two easiest ones are Dalvin Cook and Eric Kendricks. They are high priced contracts that the Vikings can move on from and create cap space. Doing so would create almost $17 million in cap space and that would give the Vikings a lot of flexibility.

Is it time for some new blood at wide receiver?

I don’t think Jalen Nailor will get much, if any playing time this season. Reagor is a different story. We all know his struggles from his time in Philadelphia but there is a reason that Reagor hasn’t seen the field much as a receiver. He isn’t as good of a receiver as K.J. Osborn or Adam Thielen. The playmaking ability is excellent but it doesn’t mean much if he can’t get open with his route running or struggles catching.

More Khyiris Tonga?

I don’t have anything negative to say about Bullard but I have been impressed with Khyiris Tonga so far. He is generating more push and pressure than I would have expected for a true-nose tackle. With him being a second-year player on a minimum salary, the Vikings have a developmental piece on the offensive line.

