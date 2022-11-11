According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. Business income insurance coverage offers a variety of coverage, including property and casualty insurance, insurance for business structures, insurance for IT equipment and laptops, stock insurance, commercial insurance, and insurance for plant and machinery, all while protecting multiple stakeholders and employees. In addition, business income coverage aids in minimizing monetary losses for a company in the event of bad occurrences such as fire and theft.

