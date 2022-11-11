Read full article on original website
Watson Insurance Agency Provides Budget-Friendly Renters Insurance in Belmont and Charlotte, South Carolina: Watson Insurance Agency offers well-rounded and affordable renters' insurance policies.
Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency was established in 1934 to offer effective risk management solutions. This company not only focused on providing comprehensive insurance to their clients but also strived to build a personal relationship with each of them. Over the decades, they have maintained the same vision. The customer-centric approach of.
Betterview and Guidewire Premiere Comprehensive Hail Risk Insights to Predict Roof Damage
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech company leading P&C insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced the launch of Betterview’s new Hail Risk Insights, created in collaboration with Guidewire. Hail Risk Insights, including a comprehensive Hail Risk Indicator (powered by Guidewire HazardHub hail risk data), will be available on the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, allowing users to predict and prevent losses, reduce premium leakage, and build a better customer experience.
Universal Declares Regular and Special Cash Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend, together totaling. 29 cents. per share of common stock, payable. December 16, 2022. to shareholders...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Life Insurance Platform With Acquisition of Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – ., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. . (CPG), provides life...
IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share dividend of. $0.01. per share for the period. July 1, 2022. – September 30, 2022. . The dividend is payable on.
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
The Latest Release of ez1095 2022 Software Also Offers In-House Processing For Faster Results
Regardless of company size, all employers that provide self-insured health coverage to employees must file an annual return, reporting certain information for each employee covered.Halfpricesoft.com has released an in-house solution to process ACA forms, with the latest 2022 ez1095 ACA software. The 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms for the upcoming tax season have been implemented and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper for those wanting to print instead of efiling.
The Worldwide Business Income Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2031
According to the report the business income insurance market was valued at $14.93 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. Business income insurance coverage offers a variety of coverage, including property and casualty insurance, insurance for business structures, insurance for IT equipment and laptops, stock insurance, commercial insurance, and insurance for plant and machinery, all while protecting multiple stakeholders and employees. In addition, business income coverage aids in minimizing monetary losses for a company in the event of bad occurrences such as fire and theft.
National Down Payment Assistance Facilitator Arrive Home Launches Today
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Arrive Home, a national down payment assistance facilitator offering emerging credit solutions for responsible borrowers in underserved communities, has announced its nationwide launch today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005315/en/ Tai Christensen, Chief Diversity and Public Relations Officer at Arrive Home. (Photo: Business Wire)
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) N/A. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check...
HUB INTERNATIONAL TO OFFER NEW PROPRIETARY CANNABIS DISPENSARY INSURANCE THROUGH HUB'S DIGITAL SMALL COMMERCIAL BROKERAGE PLATFORM
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of. , accessible through HUB's digital commercial insurance platform, streamlines the way medical or recreational cannabis dispensary in every legal market in the. U.S. secures business insurance coverage. Today's announcement marks HUB's ongoing...
HG HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
For a description of our business, including descriptions of segments and recent. business developments, see the discussion the notes to the financial statement. contained herein including in Note 1 Basis of Financial Statements in the. accompanying unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements included in Item 1 of. Part I of this Report,...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners Invest in Toney Healthcare Consulting
NEW YORK , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a middle market private equity firm with offices in. ("HEP"), a healthcare-focused investment firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in. the United States. , today announced that the firms have jointly invested in.
eHealth, Inc. Appoints John Stelben as Chief Financial Officer
Brings More Than 25 Years of Financial and Operational Experience to CFO Role; Succeeds Christine Janofsky. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that it has appointed. as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Stelben succeeds. , who is leaving her role at eHealth. Stelben brings more...
GCG Financial rebrands to Alera Group
Deerfield, IL (11/14/22) — GCG Financial, a full-service financial services firm, announced today that it is changing its corporate branding to Alera Group. The firm was started in 1975 and became one of the founding firms of Alera Group in 2017. The transition to Alera Group branding reflects the firm’s national capabilities and industry expertise while enabling it to expand its resources in all areas of business.
Pouch Insurance Services chooses Milliman AccuRate score as usage-based insurance solution, launching them to the forefront of commercial auto insurance
SEATTLE , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that. has chosen Milliman AccuRate FleetTM as its platform for usage-based insurance scores. AccuRate Fleet is a usage-based insurance score designed to enable more accurate pricing of fleet exposure and driving behavior risk. Developed by Milliman actuaries and data scientists, AccuRate Fleet is based on over a billion miles of commercial auto driving data and thousands of crashes.
November 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We exist to Protect Others. Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm. We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to. perform our mission and realize our vision. ProAssurance Investor Briefing |. September 2022. 3. At a Glance. Healthcare-centricspecialty...
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
