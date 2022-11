Deerfield, IL (11/14/22) — GCG Financial, a full-service financial services firm, announced today that it is changing its corporate branding to Alera Group. The firm was started in 1975 and became one of the founding firms of Alera Group in 2017. The transition to Alera Group branding reflects the firm’s national capabilities and industry expertise while enabling it to expand its resources in all areas of business.

DEERFIELD, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO