Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center is hosting a Community Health Summit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 as it works to complete a road map to better health for the people of Henry County. The purpose of the community meeting, which will be held at Henry County Medical Center, is to share the results of a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment launched by the hospital, to prioritize significant health needs of the community and to create a plan for improving the health of the community.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO