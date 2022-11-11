Read full article on original website
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
UTM Dance Ensemble To Perform Fall Showcase
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts Dance Ensemble will showcase their fall 2022 production “Ambivalence” at 7 p.m., Nov. 17-18, in Harriet Fulton Theatre located in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus. The 2022 fall showcase,...
Kenneth Burnes
Mr. Kenneth Burnes, 60, of Union City, passed away Monday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Private services will be held at a later date. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Industrial Accident Claims Life Of Union City Man
Union City, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for a Union City man who was killed in an industrial accident Friday. Services will be held for Brandon Scott Hodges at Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home today. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Fulton. He was 37. Hodges was reportedly working...
HCMC To Host Community Health Summit
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center is hosting a Community Health Summit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 as it works to complete a road map to better health for the people of Henry County. The purpose of the community meeting, which will be held at Henry County Medical Center, is to share the results of a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment launched by the hospital, to prioritize significant health needs of the community and to create a plan for improving the health of the community.
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business
McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
Citizens Police Academy Holds Graduation
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Citizens Police Academy recently conducted its graduation after a 10-week course that began September 6. The Police Academy is a joint effort by the Paris Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The program includes classes with information and activities related to local law enforcement.
Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away
Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
JoAnne Moore
Mrs. JoAnne Moore, 76, of Rives, passed away Sunday morning at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Moore will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Union City First Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Moore Farms. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Sue Phippen
Mrs. Carolyn Sue Phippen, 84, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her devoted son by her side. She was born Friday, August 12, 1938, in Stewart County, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Boyd and Lucy Wallace Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Blanks “Buddy” Phippen; brother: Michael Cunningham and sister: Faye Greenhill.
Debra Kay Crawford
Mrs. Debra Kay Crawford, 58, died October 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Wednesday, November 13, 1963, to Clyde Boyd Gullett and Billie Kay Black Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Edward Knox Crawford Jr. She was a member of Trezevant First...
Melissa Muzzall Oulman
Melissa Anne Muzzall Oulman, 60, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died at her daughter’s residence Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born Saturday, March 17, 1962, in Paris, Tennessee, to James Howard Muzzall, Sr., who preceded her in death, and Mary Nell Hopper Muzzall, who survives in Paris, Tennessee. Melissa spent...
Opportunities For Writers At UTM This Week
MARTIN, Tenn. – Two professional-development opportunities for writers will be offered Nov. 17-18 at the main campus by the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of English and Modern Foreign Languages. The two events are open to high school and middle school teachers and students, UT Martin students and the surrounding community.
Poteete Recognized As Athletic Director Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Friday was a special night as long-time Henry County High School Athletic Director Mike Poteete was recognized at the Patriots-Portland game. He was named this week the TSSAA Region 7 Athletic Director of the Year. Poteete retired in June 2022 after 40 years in education, 16 of those as the Henry County High School Athletic Director. The Patriots beat Portland 42-7 to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Henry County High School photo.
UTM Saddened At Passing Of Col. Bill Kaler
The University of Tennessee at Martin mourns the passing of Col. Bill Kaler, a 2014 inductee into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame who dedicated 46 years of service on campus. He was 88 years old. After a 27-year career as a miliary officer, Kaler left the Pentagon for...
