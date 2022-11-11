ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Five things to know about the health insurance marketplace

It's busy season for Aida Whitfield, health care access manager for Family and Children's Service in Nashville. The enrollment window for federal marketplace health insurance opened Nov. 1, and before it closes again on Jan. 15, she and her team of 25 will have helped thousands of Tennesseans get enrolled in health insurance.
7 tips for choosing your health benefits for 2023

Amid higher inflation, you may be looking at ways to adjust your lifestyle and spending habits. But when it comes to health care, it's important to keep your well-being and budget in mind. Annual or open enrollment season is here - a time when more than 2,095,000 people in. New...
EDITORIAL: Floridians pay big for health insurance

OUR POSITION: Floridians pay some of the highest health insurance premiums in the nation and Obamacare may not be the savior we need. Floridians are already grappling with some of the highest property insurance rates in the nation. Now comes the news — if you didn't already notice — that we're also paying some of the highest health insurance rates in the.
FLORIDA STATE
DACA, Undocumented People Eligible for Coverage Under Colorado Option

DACA, Undocumented People Eligible for Coverage Under Colorado Option For the first time, Coloradans without documentation will be able to purchase Colorado Option health insurance plans through the state's individual marketplace – and many may qualify for financial assistance. Priya Telang, communications manager with the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said the new OmniSalud…
COLORADO STATE
Ambetter of North Carolina Offers Product in Collaboration with Atrium Health; Adds Two Counties in North Carolina to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace. and more. Additionally, through a co-branded collaboration with. in its offerings of quality and affordable health insurance to select metropolitan areas in. North Carolina. . Ambetter of. North Carolina. strives to provide access to affordable...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
How Medicaid expansion could have saved Tim's leg — and changed his life

Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) has never been one to sit still. After being forced to leave community college to move home to. to help his mom pay the bills, he landed a job driving a truck in his early 20s. But three or four years later, he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, a dangerous condition for professional drivers because it can lead to fatigue and slow reactions when driving. Just like that, his truck driving career was over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Georgia woman sentenced for identity theft in Mississippi

CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A — Georgia woman was sentenced in Mississippi to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and committing COVID-relief fraud. According to court documents,. (Thompson), 34, used the personal identifying information of her victims...
JACKSON, MS
