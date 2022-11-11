Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) has never been one to sit still. After being forced to leave community college to move home to. to help his mom pay the bills, he landed a job driving a truck in his early 20s. But three or four years later, he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, a dangerous condition for professional drivers because it can lead to fatigue and slow reactions when driving. Just like that, his truck driving career was over.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO