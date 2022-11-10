Read full article on original website
Related
Oviedo wins in overtime thriller over Wharton to advance into Class 3M region semifinals
OVIEDO, Fla.- It was go big or go home for Oviedo head coach Greg Ordierno and his Lions in overtime. Trailing 21-20 and faced with the decision to go for the tie, heading into a second overtime or go for the victory. Odierno rolled the proverbial dice and Oviedo running back DJ Scott made sure to ...
Clark scores 19, No. 8 UCLA rolls past Norfolk State 86-56
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night. The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout. Coach Mick Cronin was pleased with his team’s improvement from last Friday’s win over Long Beach State. “I wasn’t happy with our passing and shot selection in that game. We should be a team that shoots a high percentage all the time with our talent level,” Cronin said. “Our passing was much better tonight and we got the ball inside. We wore them down as the game went along.”
Comments / 0