Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home
Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
CBS 58
Man fatally shot near 29th and Villard, investigation underway
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 29th and Villard Monday, Nov. 14. Authorities say the victim, an unidentified adult male, was fatally shot around 1:49 p.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone...
Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Arrested After Firing a Weapon
A Sheboygan woman has been arrested following a weapons complaint. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were dispatched to said disturbance in the 1500 block of Espy Way just before 6:00 last night (November 14th). As the officers were arriving on the scene, a 22-year-old woman fired a weapon.
wtmj.com
Scuffle leads to police shooting in Riverwest neighborhood
A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight. The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.
Home invasion victim says burglars beat him with a gun before leaving with $70
The homeowner says he emptied his wallet and all the coin jars on his dresser, combining for all the money inside the home. Ultimately, he says the three burglars left with $70.
2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.
15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
seehafernews.com
Jackson Police Seek Driver Who Rammed Squad Car
Jackson police are looking for the driver of an SUV who rammed into a squad car early Saturday morning. Officials say they were called out to a suspicious vehicle when the driver then accelerated and rammed the squad car at around 3:15 a.m. The officer was not injured. A high-speed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
seehafernews.com
51-Year-Old Fond du Lac Woman Found Dead, Police Say the Death is “Suspicious”
The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating what they are terming a “suspicious” death. Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Merrill Avenue at 8:15 Saturday morning to perform a welfare check on a 51-year-old woman. She was found dead inside the home. Detectives are...
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh
A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh Friday night. Milwaukee police say it happened around 12:50 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.
Woman in critical condition following stabbing near 38th and Lloyd
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman injured. A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly September shooting at Las Margaritas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
seehafernews.com
Two Canines Die in Weekend Fire in Sheboygan
A Sheboygan family is grieving today after they lost their home and their pets in a weekend fire. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews were sent to the home and found...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' sentencing: What to expect
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was tried and convicted on all 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will sentence Brooks. Brooks will never be a free man again. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life...
