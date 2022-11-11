ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”

Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
ClutchPoints

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke’s legend grows with insane achievement no one has completed before in NFL history

Taylor Heinicke is stabilizing the Washington Commanders one game at a time. Monday night, Heinicke delivered yet another win for the Commanders as the team’s starting quarterback, and in the process became just the first ever to beat a reigning NFL MVP’s team and a team with at least an 8-0 record in the same NFL calendar year.
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan: Dre Greenlaw ejection blew my mind

The 49ers rallied in the second half to beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but they had to do it without the help of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was ejected late in the first half for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert while Herbert was running with the ball on a third down. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson called the hit “a flagrant act” when he spoke to a pool reporter about why a disqualification was warranted after the game, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed surprise about the level of the penalty during his own press conference.
NBC Sports

Taylor Heinicke: Whatever decision they want to make at QB, let’s go

The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the...
CBS Sports

LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'

The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
NBC Sports

Lovie Smith: I just don’t think it’s time to change quarterbacks

The Texans fell to 1-7-1 with Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Giants and the prospect of changing quarterbacks came up during head coach Lovie Smith’s postgame press conference. Davis Mills struggled in the first half and went into halftime 6-of-13 for 35 yards while the Texans posted just...
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan: Jeff Saturday did a great job

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business and got the team working hard at preparing for the Raiders.
NBC Sports

Bruce Irvin: Field in Germany was terrible

The atmosphere at Allianz Arena in Munich during Sunday’s game drew praise from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and others, but the playing field didn’t get the same rave reviews. Players from both teams appeared to have a hard time keeping their footing on the grass field at the...
