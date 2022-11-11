Tourism minister says Saudi government is ‘very proud’ of climate action achievements so far

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister has said the government is ‘very proud’ of the country’s achievements in making the Kingdom more sustainable.

HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb spoke to The Independent at SGI 2022, “We have the rest of our initiatives clear and we have started the implementation.”

The Saudi Green Initiative is home to the latest in green technology emerging from the Middle East, from drones that can plant trees from above, to a car that runs completely on hydrogen.

